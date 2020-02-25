Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Asia XI vs World XI: All you need to know about the exciting encounter

India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli has been chosen in the list of probables for a special T20I series between Asia XI and World XI to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka, next month. The announcement was made by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The board, however, also made it clear that Kohli’s selection is subject to confirmation.

As many as four Indian players have been shortlisted for the proposed game- KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shikhar Dhawan – apart from the Indian skipper.

“Rahul will be available for just one match. We are confident of getting a confirmation on Kohli,” Sportstar quoted a top BCB official.

Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI chief, had revealed last week that the Board was ‘seeing the availability of the players’ on the basis of which names will be finalised.

The 2 exhibition T20 games will be played at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on March 18 and 21.

“The BCB has requested the BCCI to see if Kohli can be available. We are trying to see his availability and only then, a final decision can be taken,” a Board official said.

It will be interesting to see whether Kohli gives his assent to the exhibition T20Is, with Indian Premier League around the corner. Team India is also scheduled to play three ODIs against South Africa before the world’s richest league commences.

The Probable Squad

The Asia XI: KL Rahul (available for one match), Virat Kohli (selection subject to confirmation), Shikhar Dhawan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Rishabh Pant, Thisara Perera, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

World XI: Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Aadil Rashid, Alex Hales, Brendon Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Ngidi Lungi, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell McCleneghan.

