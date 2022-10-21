Wasim Akram Reacts to Jay Shah’s Statement of Neutral Venue Selection, Asia Cup 2023 | #T20WorldCup #BCCI -KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Veteran Cricketer of Pakistan, Wasim Akram commented on the ongoing issue of neutral venue selection for Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday in a panel discussion of Pakistani Media. Wasim Akram Reacts to Jay Shah’s Statement of Neutral Venue Selection of Asia Cup 2023.

The cricketer responds to the statement made by the secretary of BCCI and the president of the Asian Cricket Council, Jay Shah at the 91st Annual General Meeting on Tuesday. Wasim Akram aims his statement directly at Shah,

“People-to-people contact is necessary. If you really wanted to say this, Jay Shah sahab, you could have at least called our chairman, Ramiz Raja, and hold a meeting of the the Asian Cricket Council. You could have given your idea there and a discussion could have taken place including all the chairmen of the boards of other countries. You can’t just stand up and say, we are not traveling. The entire council has awarded the Asia Cup to Pakistan, That’s just not fair.”

The other ‘cricket experts’ on the panel discussion of the Pakistan Media also made strongly opposing statements.

The much-awaited T20 world cup 2022 clash, India vs Pakistan will take place on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

