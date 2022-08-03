Wednesday, August 3, 2022
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Asia Cup 2022- Schedule, Dates, Venue, Squad & Where to Watch- All you need to know-KreedOn
Image Source- Jagran Josh
The Asia Council of Cricket will soon be conducting the Asia Cup tournament for the year 2022 which is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 11 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The first edition of the Asia Cup was played in 1984 for men’s one-day international and in the year 2016, a new format i.e Twenty20 kick off in Asia cup.

India is the most successful team in the tournament as it has won seven titles so far.

Six Asian countries are going to participate in the tournament in the T20 format matches. Nation will witness a thrilling match between India and Pakistan as the 1st match for India.

They are set to lock horns on August 28, in a Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2022

Name of the TournamentAsia Cup
Year2022
Conducted ByAsia Council of Cricket (ACC)
HostUnited Arab Emirates (UAE)
Game FormatTwenty20 Cricket
Number of Participating Teams6
Participating Teams
  • India
  • Afghanistan
  • Bangladesh
  • Sri Lanka
  • Pakistan
  • UAE/Kuwait/Hong Kong/Singapore
Defending ChampionsIndia (2018)
Asia Cup 2022 Dates27 August 2022 – 11 September 2022

 

Earlier the tournament was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, but due to political tensions in the nation the tournament is now scheduled to take place in UAE. With lot of delays due to the pandemic, the Asia Cup will be held finally this year from 27 August 2022.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

Match DateTeam 1Team 2Venue
27 August 2022Sri LankaAfghanistanUAE
28 August 2022IndiaPakistanUAE
30 August 2022BangladeshAfghanistanUAE
31 August 2022IndiaQualifier TeamUAE
1 September 2022Sri LankaBangladeshUAE
2 September 2022                      PakistanQualifier TeamUAE
3 SeptemberB1B2UAE
4 SeptemberA1A2UAE
6 SeptemberA1B1UAE
7 SeptemberA2B2UAE
8 SeptemberA1B2UAE
9 SeptemberB1A2UAE

Asia Cup venue 2022

Three grounds will hosts all the matches in UAE. They are Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2022 Teams

A total of 6 teams are going to fight for the title in the upcoming edition of the continental championship. India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have directly qualified for the tournament. The remaining spot will be filled after the qualifying round. UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore will compete in the qualifiers round which is set to begin on August 20.

Indian Squad for Asia Cup 2022

India is likely to announce its squad for the Asia Cup 2022. It will be picked on 8th August.

Where to Watch Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022 will be live telecast on the Star Sports network in India and Disney + Hotstar will stream the online coverage of the event.

Asia Cup Winners List 1984 to 2022

YearsWinner NameRunner-up NameHost Country
1984IndiaSri LankaUAE
1986Sri LankaPakistanSri Lanka
1988IndiaSri LankaBangladesh
1990/91IndiaSri LankaBangladesh
1995IndiaSri LankaUAE
1997Sri LankaIndiaSri Lanka
2000PakistanSri LankaBangladesh
2004Sri LankaIndiaSri Lanka
2008Sri LankaIndiaPakistan
2010IndiaSri LankaSri Lanka
2012PakistanBangladeshBangladesh
2014Sri LankaPakistanBangladesh
2016IndiaBangladeshBangladesh
2018IndiaBangladeshUAE
2022TBATBAUAE

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

Nidhi Singh
