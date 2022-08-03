Asia Cup 2022 – Schedule, Dates, Venue, Squad & Where to Watch – All you need to know

- Advertisement -

The Asia Council of Cricket will soon be conducting the Asia Cup tournament for the year 2022 which is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 11 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The first edition of the Asia Cup was played in 1984 for men’s one-day international and in the year 2016, a new format i.e Twenty20 kick off in Asia cup.

India is the most successful team in the tournament as it has won seven titles so far.

Six Asian countries are going to participate in the tournament in the T20 format matches. Nation will witness a thrilling match between India and Pakistan as the 1st match for India.

They are set to lock horns on August 28, in a Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2022

Name of the Tournament Asia Cup Year 2022 Conducted By Asia Council of Cricket (ACC) Host United Arab Emirates (UAE) Game Format Twenty20 Cricket Number of Participating Teams 6 Participating Teams India

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Pakistan

UAE/Kuwait/Hong Kong/Singapore Defending Champions India (2018) Asia Cup 2022 Dates 27 August 2022 – 11 September 2022

Earlier the tournament was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, but due to political tensions in the nation the tournament is now scheduled to take place in UAE. With lot of delays due to the pandemic, the Asia Cup will be held finally this year from 27 August 2022.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022

Match Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue 27 August 2022 Sri Lanka Afghanistan UAE 28 August 2022 India Pakistan UAE 30 August 2022 Bangladesh Afghanistan UAE 31 August 2022 India Qualifier Team UAE 1 September 2022 Sri Lanka Bangladesh UAE 2 September 2022 Pakistan Qualifier Team UAE

3 September B1 B2 UAE 4 September A1 A2 UAE 6 September A1 B1 UAE 7 September A2 B2 UAE 8 September A1 B2 UAE 9 September B1 A2 UAE

Asia Cup venue 2022

Three grounds will hosts all the matches in UAE. They are Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2022 Teams

A total of 6 teams are going to fight for the title in the upcoming edition of the continental championship. India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have directly qualified for the tournament. The remaining spot will be filled after the qualifying round. UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Singapore will compete in the qualifiers round which is set to begin on August 20.

Indian Squad for Asia Cup 2022

India is likely to announce its squad for the Asia Cup 2022. It will be picked on 8th August.

Where to Watch Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022 will be live telecast on the Star Sports network in India and Disney + Hotstar will stream the online coverage of the event.

Asia Cup Winners List 1984 to 2022

Years Winner Name Runner-up Name Host Country 1984 India Sri Lanka UAE 1986 Sri Lanka Pakistan Sri Lanka 1988 India Sri Lanka Bangladesh 1990/91 India Sri Lanka Bangladesh 1995 India Sri Lanka UAE 1997 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka 2000 Pakistan Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2004 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka 2008 Sri Lanka India Pakistan 2010 India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2012 Pakistan Bangladesh Bangladesh 2014 Sri Lanka Pakistan Bangladesh 2016 India Bangladesh Bangladesh 2018 India Bangladesh UAE 2022 TBA TBA UAE

