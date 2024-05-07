Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Ashutosh Sharma Biography: Family | Stats | Records | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Ashutosh Sharma Biography | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
5 mins read
Updated:
Ashutosh Sharma, the young right-handed batsman from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, is rapidly carving his niche in the competitive world of Indian cricket. Though still at the nascent stages of his professional career, Sharma’s impressive performances and record-breaking feats have captured the attention of fans and critics alike.

Ashutosh Sharma Biography 

FULL NAME Ashutosh Rambabu Sharma
NICKNAME Ashu
PLACE OF BIRTH Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh
BORN September 15, 1998
HEIGHT 5 ft 8 in
EYE COLOUR Black
IPL TEAM Punjab Kings (PBKS)
BATTING STYLE Right-Handed
ROLE Batsman
FATHER Ram Babu Sharma (private employee)
ZODIAC SIGN Virgo
HOBBIES Travelling, Listening Music

Who is Ashutosh Sharma?

Ashutosh Sharma Bio | KreedOn
Image Source: wikibio.com

Ashutosh is known for his aggressive batting style, favoring powerful shots and quick scoring. His ability to adapt to different formats and excel in pressure situations makes him a valuable asset to any team. He cites Naman Ojha and Suryakumar Yadav as his cricketing idols, drawing inspiration from their technique and adaptability.

At just 25 years old cricketer, Ashutosh Sharma stands at the forefront of a promising cricketing career. His ability to learn, adapt, and perform under pressure signifies immense potential; and are exactly the features which sets him apart from the rest. With continued dedication and a hunger for success, Ashutosh has the potential to become a mainstay in the Indian cricket team and a household name for years to come.

Early Life of Ashutosh Sharma

Early Life of Ashutosh | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram

Born on September 15, 1998, Ashutosh’s passion for cricket blossomed at a tender age of eight. However, limited opportunities near his hometown prompted a crucial decision. At 12, Ashutosh, fueled by ambition, moved to Indore to train at the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association’s residential academy. This move proved instrumental in shaping his cricketing skills under the guidance of experienced coaches.

Family of Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma Biography | KreedOn
Image Source: wikibio.com

His family consists of his father Rambabu Sharma who is a private employee, his mother and himself. He also has a brother.

Cricketing Career of Ashutosh Sharma

Career of Indian Cricketer | KreedOn
Image Source – India.com

He made his T20 debut for Madhya Pradesh in January 2018 and his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in October 2019. In October 2023, he made a splash and scored a half-century in just 11 balls, setting the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian player in T20 cricket. This was the time when his talent was recognized at the national level. In October 2023, Ashutosh etched his name in cricket history by achieving the fastest ever fifty by an Indian batsman in T20 cricket.

He smashed a scintillating 50 runs off just 11 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, surpassing the 16-year-old record held by the legendary Yuvraj Singh. This remarkable feat catapulted Ashutosh into the national spotlight. Furthermore, in an inter railways match, he smashed a blistering 200 runs knock in merely 60 balls. These feats helped cement his position as a batting powerhouse.

First class debut On January 26 – 28, 2024 against Gujarat at Valsad
List A debut On 16 October 2019 against Rajasthan
T20s debut On 12 January 2018 against Vidarbha

Ashutosh Sharma IPL Career

Not just a slogger: Big-hitting Ashutosh Sharma rides the IPL wave | KreedOn
Image Source – Hindustan Times

Ashutosh’s consistent performances and record-breaking knock didn’t go unnoticed. The Punjab Kings, recognizing his talent, drafted him for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for his base price of 20 lakhs.

Ashutosh made his IPL debut in a crucial match against the Gujarat Titans. Coming in as an impact substitute, he displayed nerves of steel, scoring a vital 31 runs off just 17 balls in the death overs. His crucial knock helped the Punjab Kings secure a thrilling victory, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure on the biggest stage.

IPL salary 

Ashutosh Sharma drilled 31 runs in 17 balls as an Impact Player | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI

Ashutosh Sharma was picked up by Punjab Kings in the IPL mini auction in December in the accelerated round at Rs 20 lakh. He made his debut against Gujarat Titans on April 4.

Salary  IPL Season 
20L  2024

Ashutosh Sharma Career Stats

Batting & Fielding

FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St
FC 4 7 0 268 123 38.28 245 109.38 1 1 25 13 1 0
List A 7 6 0 56 21 9.33 69 81.15 0 0 5 2 3 0
T20s 23 20 1 581 84 30.57 306 189.86 0 5 48 43 4 0

Girlfriend/Wife of Ashutosh Sharma

No information regarding his relationship status is available as of now. However, as his career is growing, it’s expected that he’ll soon get married.

Facts about Ashutosh Sharma 

Facts about Ashu | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram
  • Ashutosh is an Indian domestic cricketer, who has been playing for the Madhya Pradesh team since 2018.
  • He is also known as Ashu
  • His childhood idols were Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Ojha
  • On 04 April 2024, He first came into the media headlines when he scored a crucial 31 runs in 17 balls for Punjab in his IPL debut match.
  • Ashutosh was trained by his early cricketing teacher, a policeman.
  • In 2016, he made his debut for the Madhya Pradesh under-19 cricket team.
  • Ashutosh Sharma is a fitness enthusiast. He does physical exercises daily and often shares pictures of his gym sessions on social media.
  • In his free time, Ashu loves to travel, dance, swim and exercise.
  • His hobby is to do cooking, he learned it during his U19 days.

Net Worth of Ashutosh Sharma

Net Worth of Ashutosh Sharma | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram

According to Sports Unfold, the net worth of Ashutosh Sharma is estimated to be around 3-4.5 crores. His major source of income comes domestic cricket and IPL.

Social Media of Ashutosh Sharma

Instagram


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Conclusion 

In conclusion, Ashutosh Sharma emerges as a promising talent in Indian cricket, showcasing his prowess as a wicketkeeper for the Punjab Kings in the IPL. With a blеnd of skill, determination, and perseverance, he has swiftly risen through the ranks, captivating fans with his explosive batting style and ability to deliver undеr prеssurе. As he continues to honе his craft and make significant contributions to his team’s success, Ashutosh Sharma stands poised to leave an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape, inspiring aspiring cricketers across the nation with his remarkable career and unwavering dedication to the sport.

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

