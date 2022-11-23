Wednesday, November 23, 2022
A Step Forward! Arunachal Pradesh to launch football training programme in over 200 schools

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Arunachal Pradesh to launch football training programme in over 200 schools- KreedOn
Image Source- EastMojo
The government of Arunachal Pradesh will soon launch a football training programme in 200 schools of the state, Education Minister Taba Tedir said.

The ‘Football for School’ programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative, will aim to develop young talents in the age group of 6 to 13.  The MoU was signed between FIFA, AIFF, and Education Ministry to introduce the ‘Football for Schools’ programme in India.

Education Minister Taba Tedir said.

“Every state has been asked to prepare a plan for the initiative. We held a meeting on Monday on the issue. Officers of the Education and Sports departments and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) were present in the meeting,”

He also stated that the support for the programme will be provided by the Union Education Ministry and FIFA.

He added,

“Schools having playground and physical education teachers will be selected for the initiative. We will also see that schools having more than 50 to 100 children in the prescribed age group are given preference,”

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association is working on the programme, targeting to start it in December. All India Football Federation (AIFF) Treasurer Kipa Ajay stated that Arunachal Pradesh is going to be the first state in the country to have such a programme.

Odisha Sports Model: A State of Sporting Excellence | Analyzing Sporting Revolution of Odisha- Case Study

Nidhi Singh
