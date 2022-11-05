Arshdeep Singh credited Irfan Pathan for his upgradation | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh credited Irfan Pathan for his impressive upgradation in the last few months. Arshdeep stated that watching Irfan Pathan’s videos on YouTube helped him a lot.

In an interview with Irfan pathan on Star Sports’ show ‘Follow the Blues’, Arshdeep said,

“Sabse jyada kaam maine youtube pe aapke video dekhne pe kiya. Aur use kafi help mila hai. Aage Bhi ye koshish karunga ki video dekhta rahu (The most work I have put is into watching your YouTube bowling videos which have helped me a lot. I will keep doing so in the future also).

Arshdeep further added,

“My focus was always on consistency. You can’t afford to give too many loose balls at the international level.”

With love, from a proven world champion to Team India's latest 🌟 in the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022! 💙#BelieveInBlue and join the conversation with @arshdeepsinghh and @IrfanPathan on #FollowTheBlues: Today 6 PM | Star Sports 1/1HD pic.twitter.com/gB0fBWiNQf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 3, 2022

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Arshdeep Singh has recently showcased a spectacular performance by taking 9 wickets in four games in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 so far and has been the go-to-bowler of Team India. Arshdeep has terminated the search for a left-arm pacer in Team India. There was a huge scarcity of left-arm pacers since the golden era of Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, and RP Singh.

-- Advertisement --

Read more | How Cricket Balls Are Made

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport