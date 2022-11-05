Saturday, November 5, 2022
Arshdeep Singh credited Irfan Pathan for his upgradation | KreedOn Banter

By Sneha Ghosh
Arshdeep Singh credited Irfan Pathan for his upgradation
Image Source: Star Sports
Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh credited Irfan Pathan for his impressive upgradation in the last few months. Arshdeep stated that watching Irfan Pathan’s videos on YouTube helped him a lot.

In an interview with Irfan pathan on Star Sports’ show ‘Follow the Blues’, Arshdeep said,

“Sabse jyada kaam maine youtube pe aapke video dekhne pe kiya. Aur use kafi help mila hai. Aage Bhi ye koshish karunga ki video dekhta rahu (The most work I have put is into watching your YouTube bowling videos which have helped me a lot. I will keep doing so in the future also).

Arshdeep further added,

“My focus was always on consistency. You can’t afford to give too many loose balls at the international level.”

Arshdeep Singh has recently showcased a spectacular performance by taking 9 wickets in four games in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 so far and has been the go-to-bowler of Team India. Arshdeep has terminated the search for a left-arm pacer in Team India. There was a huge scarcity of left-arm pacers since the golden era of Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, and RP Singh.

