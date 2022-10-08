Arsenal vs Liverpool DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch ARS vs LIV today’s match | Fantasy Football Prediction Tips By Experts

- Advertisement -

Arsenal vs Liverpool Dream11 prediction PL 2022 | The PL 2022 is going really well so far. Last week, we witnessed some great results from all sides.

Let us see what we can expect in this mid-week fixture. Today, PL leaders Arsenal will welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium.

Both sides are in contention to compete this season, but for now, let’s take a look at both sides.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both the teams, the weather forecast, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Arsenal vs Liverpool Dream11 prediction for today’s match.

Arsenal FC

Arsenal are currently the kings of the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side kicked off to a fantastic beginning to the season and have lost just a single game.

The Gunners defeated Bodo/Glimt 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night to extend their unbeaten streak in all tournaments at home to eight games. They’ll be looking to extend their winning streak.

Liverpool

Meanwhile, there’s a different scenario at Anfield this season. The Reds are at tenth place after picking up just two points from their first three games with back-to-back home victories over Bournemouth and Newcastle United, but Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion have since kept them at bay. They’ll be looking to get back into the top four.

ARS vs LIV Dream11 prediction PL 2022

Date Saturday, October 10th, 2022. Time 9:00 PM Venue Emirates Stadium, London Predicted playing XI Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz. Injuries Arsenal: Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny Liverpool: Robertson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur and Curtis Jones Players to watch Jesus, Odegaard, Martinelli, Salah, Diaz.

Must Picks for Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction

Saliba: Arsenal’s pillar is the obvious pick here, who has a good tackling ratio and is brilliant at winning aerial duels.

Odegaard: Arsenal’s no.8 has new responsibilities this season after Mikel Arteta announced the former Madrid man as his new captain. He has been a fan favourite, resulting in him joining the Gunners on a permanent deal.

Jesus: Another steal from Pep’s Man City, Jesus has perfectly fitted into Arsenal’s dressing room. The Brazilian

Firmino: the Brazilian was on the scoresheet with goals in the previous fixture against Brighton. He’ll be looking to add a few to his tally.

Salah: has been a bit cold this season, and has just two goals and three assists to his name. He’ll be looking to change his numbers

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match | ARS vs LIV | Fantasy Prediction

Today’s Dream11 team prediction | ARS vs LIV Dream11 team 1

Ramsdale

Zinchenko

Alexander-Arnold

Saliba

Xhaka

Thiago

Fabinho

Odegaard

Partey

Firmino (VC)

Jesus (C)

Today’s Dream11 team prediction | ARS vs LIV Dream11 team 2

Becker

White

Alexander-Arnold

Saliba

Xhaka

Thiago

Fabinho

Saka

Martinelli

Firmino

Jesus

MY DREAM11 captain | ARS vs LIV Dream11 Prediction for PL 2022

Jesus, Odegaard

MY DREAM11 vice-captain | ARS vs LIV Dream11 Prediction for PL 2022

Firmino, Ramsdale

MY DREAM11 PREDICTION | ARS vs LIV PL 2022

Arsenal are in good form and will be fully confident in facing Klopp’s side. Liverpool, on the other hand, might be vulnerable after drawing against Brighton, but this might be the time to bounce back and surprise us with a different scoreline. Either way, given both sides’ recent form, Arsenal are expected to win this one with a score of 2-1.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool Today’s Match? -Premier League 2022

In India, the Arsenal vs Liverpool match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select HD channels. You can also watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

