Arsenal vs Leicester City DREAM11 Prediction Premier League 2022 | Where to watch Arsenal vs Leicester City? | ARS vs LEI DREAM11 PL Prediction for today’s match | Fantasy Football Tips

Arsenal vs Leicester City Dream11 prediction PL 2022: The PL 2022 is going well so far. Last week, we witnessed some great results from all sides. Let us see what we can expect this week. Today, Arsenal will welcome Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium.

Both sides are in contention to compete this season, but for now, let’s take a look at both sides.

Arsenal FC

Arsenal played the first game of the season last week and took three points in their hands. The Gunners won 2-0 against former Arsenal legend Patrick Viera’s side, Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to keep their form on track this season after investing in the summer transfer window. With the likes of Zinchenko, Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner, and Fabio Vieira.

Leicester City FC

Leicester, on the other hand, may not have had the dream kick-off to their season after playing a 2-2 draw against Brentford. The Foxes are currently sitting in 11th position. They didn’t make any key additions to their squad, but rather players like Lookman, Hamza Choudhary, Jakupovic, and club legend Kasper Schmeichel.

It’s interesting how Bredon Rodgers will be looking to compete for this season, who still have a competitive squad.

ARS vs LEI Dream11 prediction PL 2022 | Arsenal vs Leicester City Prediction

Date 13th August 2022, Saturday Time 7:30 PM Venue Emirates Stadium, London Predicted playing XI Arsenal: Ramsdale, Ben White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli Leicester City: Ward; Fofana, Evans, Amartey; Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Justin; Maddison; Vardy. Injuries Arsenal: Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe, Tomiyasu -- Advertisement -- Leicester City: Ricardo Periera, Harvey Barnes, Ryan Bertrand. Players to watch Jesus, Odegaard, Martinelli, Tielemans, Maddison, Vardy.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match | ARS vs LEI | Fantasy Prediction

Ramsdale, Castagne, Saliba, Fofana, Zinchenko, Teilemans, Odegaard, Maddison, Saka, Vardy, Jesus.

Goalkeeper

Ramsdale: Is the obvious choice between the sticks for this match, but he must be careful while facing Vardy and Madison upfront, as he’ll be tested by them.

Defender

Castagne: A road runner on the right flank, Castagne is picked over Arsenal’s Ben White after scoring the opening goal against Brentford. He’ll be looking to produce his magic again in this fixture.

Saliba: Arsenal’s pillar is the obvious pick here, who has a good tackling ratio and is brilliant at winning aerial duels.

Fofana: The 1.9m tall defender has also been linked with a move away from King Power Stadium. But for now, he’s the center-back pick alongside White for this one.

Zinchenko: Arsenal’s latest signing, Zinchenko, is a major boost for Arteta’s defense and will help the club provide both attacking and defensive cover.

Midfielder

Teilemans: This game might be Youri’s audition for his transfer to Arsenal. The Belgian has been linked with a move away and might consider leaving if the Foxes fail to lure his suitors away.

Odegaard: Arsenal’s no.8 has new responsibilities this season after Mikel Arteta announced the former Madrid man as his new captain. He has been a fan favorite, resulting in him joining the Gunners on a permanent deal.

Maddison: Leicester’s main man is crucial for Rodger’s side and will be looking to lead the Foxes to glory this season. The club’s no.10 must find his form to help Leceister compete better than last season.

Forwards

Saka: A skillful winger, Saka was excellent for Arsenal last season. The England international scored 12 goals in 43 games. He’ll be looking to score some bangers this season.

Vardy: The Foxes goal machine will be focused as ever to score goalazos back for his side. The Englishman scored 15 goals last year. He’ll, however, need to find his form to compete with the likes of Haaland, Son, and Salah.

Jesus: Another steal from Pep’s Man City, Jesus has perfectly fitted into Arsenal’s dressing room. The Brazilian had to make a switch after the arrival of the new no.9 at Etihad Stadium. He even scored a hattrick in the pre-season for the Gunners.

MY DREAM11 PREDICTION | ARS vs LEI

Arsenal is in good form and will be fully confident to face Rodgers’s side. Leceister, on the other hand, might be vulnerable after playing a draw with Brentford, but this might be the time to bounce back and surprise us with a different scoreline. Either way, given both sides’ recent form, Arsenal is expected to win this one with a score of 3-1.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Premier League 2022 | Where to watch?

In India, the Arsenal vs Leicester City match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select HD channels. You can also watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

