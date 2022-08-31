Arsenal vs Aston Villa DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch ARS vs AVL DREAM11 Prediction for today’s match | Fantasy Football Tips by Experts

- Advertisement -

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Dream11 prediction PL 2022: The PL 2022 is going well so far. Last week, we witnessed some great results from all sides. Let us see what we can expect in this mid-week fixture.

Today, Arsenal will welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium. Both sides are in contention to compete this season, but for now, let’s take a closer look at both sides.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the squads of both the team, weather forecast, ground report, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s have a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s match.

Arsenal FC

Arsenal is currently the kings of the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side has had a fantastic beginning to the season, winning all four games, scoring 11 goals and conceding just three, to sit atop the table with 12 points (Two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City).

Aston Villa

Meanwhile, there’s a different scenario at Villa Park. Steven Gerrard’s side was defeated at Bournemouth on the beginning weekend of the season before defeating Everton 2-1 at Villa Park. They’ve now lost their last two league games, enduring a 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace before losing to West Ham last moment.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Dream11 Prediction PL 2022 | ARS vs AVL

Date Thursday, September 1st, 2022. Time 12:00 AM Venue Emirates Stadium, London Predicted playing XI Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus. Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Coutinho. Injuries Arsenal: Fabio Vieira, Thomas, Zinchenko, Nelson. Aston Villa: Carlos Players to watch Jesus, Odegaard, Martinelli, Coutinho, Watkins.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match | ARS vs AVL | Fantasy Prediction

Goalkeeper

Ramsdale: He is the obvious choice between the sticks for this match, but he must be careful while facing Coutinho and Watkins upfront, as he’ll be tested by them.

Defender

White: Ben White is looking pretty solid in Arteta’s defence, and he’ll be looking to maintain his record the whole season.

Saliba: Arsenal’s pillar is the obvious pick here, who has a good tackling ratio and is brilliant at winning aerial duels.

Mings: Mings is known for his brilliant ball recovery and aerial duels, thus getting him easily into this dream team.

Midfielder

Odegaard: Arsenal’s no.8 has new responsibilities this season after Mikel Arteta announced the former Madrid man as his new captain. He has been a fan favorite, resulting in him joining the Gunners on a permanent deal.

Coutinho: An attacking midfielder and former Barca man has started making an impact at Villa Park and will be looking to get his Liverpool magic back for his side.

Martinelli: The youngster is enjoying quite a time at the Emirates Stadium, after becoming a regular first-team member.

McGinn: The Scottish is known for his brilliant playmaking skills, thus making him an important pick in this one.

Forwards

Saka: A skillful winger, Saka was excellent for Arsenal last season. The England international scored 12 goals in 43 games. He’ll be looking to score some bangers this season.

Watkins: The striker is perfect for the Lions, who has scored in important matches before. He’ll be looking to find a perfect back at the net showpiece.

Jesus: Another steal from Pep’s Man City, Jesus has perfectly fitted into Arsenal’s dressing room. The Brazilian had to make a switch after the arrival of the new no.9 at Etihad Stadium.

MY DREAM11 captain

Odegaard

MY DREAM11 vice-captain

McGinn

MY DREAM11 PREDICTION |Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Arsenal is in good form and will be fully confident in facing Rodgers’s side. Aston Villa, on the other hand, might be vulnerable after losing to West Ham, but this might be the time to bounce back and surprise us with a different scoreline. Either way, given both sides’ recent form, Arsenal is expected to win this one with a score of 3-1.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League 2022 | Where to watch?

In India, the Arsenal vs Aston Villa match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select HD channels. You can also watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

