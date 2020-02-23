ARS vs EVE EPL Dream11 Prediction | Arsenal vs Everton Prediction

ARS vs EVE EPL Dream11 Prediction | Arsenal FC vs Everton FC

Arsenal FC will welcome Everton in the 27th matchday of the Premier League on Sunday. The Gunners are having another disappointing campaign as they sit tenth with 34 points. Even Everton are placed above them with 36 points after 26 matches.

While Arsenal are unbeaten in six PL matches, Everton are unbeaten in their last 10 PL games. Both the teams are aspiring for the Europa League spot this season. However, they have a long way to go and will like to begin with a victory on Sunday night. Let us have a look at both the teams.

Arsenal FC

Arsenal have had 3 change in managers- Unai Emery, Freddy Lumberg, Michel Arteta. That narrates how bad their season has been. However, Micheal Arteta knows the season is still salvageable by winning the Europa League; in which they came up with a late crucial away goal lead before next week’s return.

However, before their European dream begins liftoff, they welcome Everton in a ninth versus tenth fixture. The Gunners will be confident about a victory on Sunday considering they are undefeated in 22 home games against Everton.

Everton FC

Carlo Ancelloti’s era at Everton began with a draw against Arsenal on the 21st of December. Since then, they have just lost the single PL match against Manchester City and scoring 14 goals in 8 games. However, the Arsenal clash on Sunday begins a hectic schedule- Manchester United (A); Chelsea (H); Liverpool (H); Norwich (H); Leicester (H) and Tottenham (A). These clashes will certainly decide who their season will go.

The test begins at Emirates Stadium, a place which has been haunting them for some time now. The Toffees have failed to beat the Gunners in their last 22 games. Furthermore, they have lost 6 out of the last 6 times as the visiting team apart from conceding 18 goals while scoring just 4 times. The only hope for Everton fans is the Italian mastermind- Carlo Ancelotti.

Past Meetings

Arsenal have won 4 compared to Everton’s 1 in the last six meetings between the two sides. The club has hit the back of the net 15 times with Aubameyang and Lacazette scoring 2 goals each. Everton, on the other hand, have just 5 goals. However, they will look up to their reverse fixture this season, which they drew. Incidentally, that was Ancelotti’s first game in the Everton dugout.

ARS vs EVE EPL Dream11 Prediction

Date 23 February 2020, Sunday Time 11:00 PM (IST) Venue Emirates Stadium, London Injuries Arsenal FC – Out: Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney, Reiss Nelson, Cédric Soares; Doubt: Lucas Torreira, Sokratis Everton FC – Out: Jean-Philippe Gbamin; Doubt: André Gomes, Theo Walcott Possible playing XI Arsenal FC: Leno(GK), Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Cellabos, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Everton FC: Pickford (GK); Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Bernad, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison. Key Players Arsenal FC: Aubameyang, Ozil Everton FC: Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson.

My Dream11 Team

B Leno (GK); D Luiz, M Keane, D Sidibe; D Cellabos, M Ozil, S Xhaka, Bernad, G Sigurdsson; Aubameyang/Lacazette, D Calvert-Lewin.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match: ARS vs EVE EPL Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

B Leno is our first choice goalkeeper. The German shot-stopper has made 96 saves in 26 games, 2nd most in the league. He averages 3.31 saves per game and has a 72.8 save percentage.

Leno is steady with the ball at his feet, making 24 passes per game (ppg). He also has saved one goal from the spot.

Defenders

David Luiz has played in 23 matches, making 18 tackles and 23 interceptions. With the ball at his feet, the Brazilian has completed 1053 passes averaging 45.78 ppg. He also has scored 2 goals.

FC Barcelona loanee Lucas Digne has had a good season at Everton. He has made 24 tackles and 34 interceptions. The Frenchman averages just under 40 passes per game. The wing-back’s most important contribution is the 5 assists he registered.

Digne his joined by his national teammate Djibril Sidibé. Sidibé has started in 18 games, making 32 tackles and 34 interceptions. Like Digne, Sidibé is crucial on the wings. He has 4 assists this season.

Midfielders

Before the match, Mark Hargreaves compared Dani Ceballos with Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas. The Real Madrid loanee recently returned from a long injury and will be rearing to go. The Spanish mid has played games, and averages just over 41 passes per game. He also has 2 assists to his name.

Mesut Ozil scored his first goal since April in the weekends game. With him returning to form, Arsenal’s front line will get more chances to score. The German has averaged just over 40 passes per game this season while assisting once.

Granit Xhaka is the third man from Arsenal in our midfield. The Swiss international has played in 20 games making 1159 passes at an average of 59.95 ppg. He also assists defensively with 19 tackles and 14 interceptions.

Everton’s Bernad has been in good form this season. He has scored 3 goals and registered 2 assists in 16 PL matches. Bernad will be joined by Gylfi Sigurdsson in the midfield.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, a brilliant set-piece and free-kick taker has played 23 matches, scoring 1 and assisting 2 times. The Iceland international does not shy off his defensive duties. He has made 38 tackles and 21 interceptions.

Forwards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our first choice striker. The Gunners captain has led the line scoring 15 goals in 24 games. His strike partner Lacazette is also in good form, scoring 6 goals and 3 assists in 19 matches. Our first choice is Aubameyang. However, considering he will be selected by most, you can prefer Lacazette as well.

Richarlison has been a revelation, scoring 9 goals and 3 assists in 24 games this season.

His strike partner Calvert Lewin has more goals (11). However, we have selected the Brazilian due to his defensive contribution. He has made 35 tackles and 8 interceptions.

Dream11 Team Stats: ARS vs EVE EPL Dream11 Prediction