‘Arjun Tendulkar kitna naseebwala hai na? Sarfaraz Khan’s father recalls son’s innocence

Indian cricketer, Sarfaraz Khan is one of the rising stars and has been in the talks of the Indian cricket fraternity. Sarfaraz has created some headlines in the last few months with his brilliant batting in domestic cricket, although he is yet to earn his maiden India cap. Sarfaraz’s father Naushad Khan mentioned that his son momentarily compares his living to that of Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar.

His father, Naushad Khan used to do odd jobs to support his son in his dream of becoming a cricketer. Sarfaraz loves his father a lot and values father’s support more than anything in the world.

Naushad told Indian Express a heartfelt story about his son where he momentarily compares his living to that of Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar. His father recalled and said,

“Abbu, Arjun kitna naseebwala hai na? (Arjun is so lucky). He is Sachin sir’s son, and has cars, iPads, everything,”

The consistent performance by this extraordinary batter left fans and experts fuming over his continued non-selection in the national team. This 25-year-old star scored another ton in Ranji Trophy, two days after being denied a spot in the 17-member Test squad against Australia.

