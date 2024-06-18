Arjun Erigaisi Outshines Competition to Win Stepan Avagyan Memorial with Ease

- Advertisement -

Arjun Erigaisi continued his good run by winning the Stepan Avagyan Memorial in Armenia with a round to spare. He defeated Volodar Murzin in the penultimate round to take a full 1.5-point lead over the others before the last round. Arjun is currently in first place with a score of 6/8 at the moment and has secured first place even before reaching the last round.

The game begins with the Ruy Lopez opening. Erigaisi cleverly puts his pieces in places around his opponent to create pressure. He made an aggressive move of the king, which provided a shocking moment for the opponent. Volodar has made two mistakes, and thus Erigaisi ended up with a big advantage; shortly, Volodar Murzin gave up giving the win and championship to Arjun Erigaisi.

Arjun Erigaisi just keeps winning! He has just won the Stepan Avagyan Memorial in Armenia with a round to spare. Arjun scored a fantastic win with the White pieces against Volodar Murzin in Round 8 – reaching 6/8 points, 1.5 points ahead of the field, ensuring the tournament… pic.twitter.com/uafCDvl078 — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) June 17, 2024

Arjun Erigaisi, currently ranked fourth in the world with a rating of 2779.9, is gaining attention in the chess world for his impressive ascent. Magnus Carlsen has praised the rising Indian player for his skill and potential.

Magnus has said that:

“Arjun is just a complete madman at the board. He wants to kill you in every single game. Has crazy preparation and plays extremely ambitiously and that’s what makes him very dangerous”

The Indian player has already won the tournament, and now he will play against the Armenian Manuel Petrosyan in the final round with the black pieces. Erigaisi will try to end the tournament strongly.

