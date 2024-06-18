Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeChessArjun Erigaisi Outshines Competition to Win Stepan Avagyan Memorial with Ease
-- Advertisement --

Arjun Erigaisi Outshines Competition to Win Stepan Avagyan Memorial with Ease

Arjun Erigaisi Crushes Competition to Win Stepan Avagyan Memorial 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: The Bridge
Harshal Barot
By Harshal Barot
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Arjun Erigaisi continued his good run by winning the Stepan Avagyan Memorial in Armenia with a round to spare. He defeated Volodar Murzin in the penultimate round to take a full 1.5-point lead over the others before the last round. Arjun is currently in first place with a score of 6/8 at the moment and has secured first place even before reaching the last round.

-- Advertisement --

The game begins with the Ruy Lopez opening. Erigaisi cleverly puts his pieces in places around his opponent to create pressure. He made an aggressive move of the king, which provided a shocking moment for the opponent. Volodar has made two mistakes, and thus Erigaisi ended up with a big advantage; shortly, Volodar Murzin gave up giving the win and championship to Arjun Erigaisi.

-- Advertisement --

Arjun Erigaisi, currently ranked fourth in the world with a rating of 2779.9, is gaining attention in the chess world for his impressive ascent. Magnus Carlsen has praised the rising Indian player for his skill and potential.

Magnus has said that:

“Arjun is just a complete madman at the board. He wants to kill you in every single game. Has crazy preparation and plays extremely ambitiously and that’s what makes him very dangerous”

The Indian player has already won the tournament, and now he will play against the Armenian Manuel Petrosyan in the final round with the black pieces. Erigaisi will try to end the tournament strongly.

-- Advertisement --
Top 20 Best Chess Boards | Elevate Your Chess Game with the Best - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 20 Best Chess Boards | Elevate Your Chess Game with the Best

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot
Previous article
How to Play Cover Drive like a Professional Cricketer: Techniques Revealed
Next article
AIFF Sacks Coach Igor Stimac, Legal Battle Over Compensation Looms

RELATED ARTICLES

Badminton

11 Essential Badminton Shots to Master for Maximum Success on the Court

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Badminton is a fast and dynamic game where players must be able to master a variety of shots. This...
Football

AIFF Sacks Coach Igor Stimac, Legal Battle Over Compensation Looms

Sumit Malgotra -
The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) is preparing for a legal dispute after sacking Igor Stimac, who was the head...
Cricket

How to Play Cover Drive like a Professional Cricketer: Techniques Revealed

Ikshaku Kashyap -
One of the most graceful shots to have ever existed and that is renowned for its timing and grace...
Cricket

WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | West Indies vs Afghanistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
WI vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: In match 40 of the T20 World Cup 2024, Group C's top contenders, West...
Cricket

NZ vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
NZ vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: As the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 draws to...
Cricket

India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Team: Where Are They Now?

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup took place in 2007. This was the first time that the...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019