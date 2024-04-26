Arjun Babuta Makes History in Men’s 10m Air Rifle; Nancy and Varun Tomar Triumph: Shooting Olympic Selection Trials

- Advertisement -

Arjun Babuta surpassed the existing finals world record (FWR) in the men’s 10m air rifle event, achieving an impressive win during the Shooting Olympic Selection Trials (OST) 1&2 for Rifle and Pistol at the Karni Singh Range on Thursday. The 25-year-old, who has earned a spot in the Paris Olympics, delivered an outstanding score of 254.0 in the OST T1 final. This score was 0.3 higher than the previous record set by his teammate Divyansh Singh Panwar at the Cairo World Cup earlier this year.

-- Advertisement --

In other OST T1 finals, Nancy triumphed in the women’s 10m air rifle, Varun Tomar in the men’s 10m air pistol, and Rhythm Sangwan in the women’s 10m air pistol. Nancy claimed her victory with a score of 253.4, just 0.6 points shy of the world record, but enough to beat Mehuli Ghosh’s score of 252.7. Olympian Elavenil Valarivan secured third place with 230.5 points.

In the men’s 10m air pistol final, Paris quota holder Varun Tomar achieved a clear win with a score of 244.1, with Ravinder Singh trailing behind at 240.0, and Sarabjot Singh finishing in third with 217.4 points.

-- Advertisement --

In the qualification round for the women’s 50m rifle 3-positions OST T2, Olympian Anjum Moudgil scored 589, placing first. She was closely followed by Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra, Shriyanka Sadangi, and Nischal Singh, all of whom scored 587. Ashi Chouksey was also in contention with a score of 585.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Carrom Board Available Online