Saturday, November 12, 2022
Are Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik getting divorced?

By Sneha Ghosh
Are Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik getting divorced?
Image Source: Bollywood Shaadis
Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza and Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik are reportedly getting divorced after 12 years of marriage. As per the close friends of the couple, they have been living separately, and only the paperwork is to be done. The rumors about the two getting separated have circulated for quite some time.

As per the reports, a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department revealed some facts saying,

“Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”

Meanwhile, Sania’s cryptic posts on Instagram have also created a stir among fans over the past few days. One of her IG stories consisted of a quotation saying, “Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah.”

In an Instagram post, she added a candid picture with her baby boy, Izhaan, captioning it, “The moments that take me through the hardest days.”

The couple had dared to marry each other despite the bitter relationship between India and Pakistan. After numerous barriers, Sania and Shoaib got married on April 12, 2010. On October 30, 2018, the celebrity couple welcomed a baby boy.

Are Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik getting divorced?
Image Source: Bollywood Shaadis

Sneha Ghosh
