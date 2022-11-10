Are Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik getting divorced?

- Advertisement -

Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza and Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik are reportedly getting divorced after 12 years of marriage. As per the close friends of the couple, they have been living separately, and only the paperwork is to be done. The rumors about the two getting separated have circulated for quite some time.

As per the reports, a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department revealed some facts saying,

“Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”

Meanwhile, Sania’s cryptic posts on Instagram have also created a stir among fans over the past few days. One of her IG stories consisted of a quotation saying, “Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah.”

-- Advertisement --

In an Instagram post, she added a candid picture with her baby boy, Izhaan, captioning it, “The moments that take me through the hardest days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

-- Advertisement --

The couple had dared to marry each other despite the bitter relationship between India and Pakistan. After numerous barriers, Sania and Shoaib got married on April 12, 2010. On October 30, 2018, the celebrity couple welcomed a baby boy.

Read More | Top 12 Greatest Tennis Players of All Time

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport