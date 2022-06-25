Archery World Cup Stage 3 | Indian Archer Pair into the Finals | Confirm second medal for India

- Advertisement -

Indian archers secured themselves a second medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 3 with the duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who made it to the finals of the compound mixed team in Paris.

The compound mixed pair of Verma and Jyothi defeated Estonia’s Robin Jaatma and Lisell Jaatma 156-151 in the semifinals.

A day after Deepika Kumari and Co. confirmed India’s first medal of the meet by reaching the final of the recurve women’s team event.

Jyothi Surekha, world No. 3 made a stunning comeback after more than seven months. Jyothi is also on the hunt for an individual medal. Lisell gave Jyothi a tough fight in the individual quarterfinals, but the Estonians pair fell behind early as the Indian pair had a perfect first round.

Maintaining their consistency, Verma and Jyothi led with five points in the third round, and later their rivals leveled it to 38-38 in the final set of arrows.

Archery World Cup Stage 3: The Indian duo will face fifth-seeded France in the final today

🇫🇷 France and 🇮🇳 India will shoot for 🥇 tomorrow!#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/aQcpegxUFI — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 24, 2022

In the shoot-off quarterfinals, the Indians faced a sturdy challenge from El Salvador’s Roberto Hernandez and Sofia Paiz.

Hitting an X at the most crucial time, they overcame the challenge from their 11 seeded opponents. This led to a victory in the shoot-off after their final scoreline read 155-155 (19-19).

Pairing for the first time, Tarundeep Rai and Ankita Bhakat made a first-round exit. The pair lost to the lower-ranked Kazakhstan 4-5 (34-36 37-33 37-35 35-36) (18-20) in a shootoff.

