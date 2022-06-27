Monday, June 27, 2022
Archery World Cup stage 3 2022: Indian Archers impressive win with 1...

Archery World Cup stage 3 2022: Indian Archers impressive win with 1 gold & 2 silver metals

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Indian archer impressive win with one gold and two silver - Archery World Cup stage 3 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- ANI News
Archery World Cup Stage 3 – The Indian women’s trio recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Simranjeet Kaur settled for a silver medal on Sunday in Paris. Whereas, the Indian duo Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha won their maiden World Cup gold in the compound mixed team archery event on Saturday.

The trio lost against Chinese Taipei in a one-sided final at the World Cup Stage 3 on Sunday. They failed to make a dynamic impact and lost to Chinese Taipei 5-1 (53-56 56-56 53-56) in straight sets.

India concluded their campaign with one gold and two silver medals in Archery World Cup stage 3. Two of them came in the compound section.

Lei Chien-Ying, a Taiwanese archer and Rio Olympics bronze medalist mounted early pressure with two 10s and four 9s. Chinese maintained their consistency to seal the gold. The Indian trio however recovered in the second set but was unfeasible in the third set. Nevertheless, world no. 3 Deepika, who returned with a team silver in this event.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold with Abhishek Verma in compound mixed team archery and clinched one silver in the individual event against world No. 6 Ella Gibson of Great Britain in the final, Paris.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today 

Nidhi Singh
