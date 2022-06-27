Archery World Cup stage 3 2022: Indian Archers impressive win with 1 gold & 2 silver metals

- Advertisement -

Archery World Cup Stage 3 – The Indian women’s trio recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Simranjeet Kaur settled for a silver medal on Sunday in Paris. Whereas, the Indian duo Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha won their maiden World Cup gold in the compound mixed team archery event on Saturday.

The trio lost against Chinese Taipei in a one-sided final at the World Cup Stage 3 on Sunday. They failed to make a dynamic impact and lost to Chinese Taipei 5-1 (53-56 56-56 53-56) in straight sets.

India concluded their campaign with one gold and two silver medals in Archery World Cup stage 3. Two of them came in the compound section.

GOLD IT IS! India's compound mixed duo @VJSurekha & @archer_abhishek maintained their impressive lead over France (152-149) to win🥇at Archery World Cup – Stage 3, France Take a look at the final showdown 👇 pic.twitter.com/dVTWctlOeD — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 25, 2022

3️⃣rd Medal for India 🤩 -- Advertisement -- Women’s Recurve trio @ImDeepikaK #AnkitaBhakat & #SimranjeetKaur bag Silver 🥈at the Archery World Cup Stage-3, France With this #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 ends its campaign with 1 🥇2 🥈 Many congratulations 👏👏#IndianSports #Archery 🏹🎯 pic.twitter.com/ymh2r3J0bH — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 26, 2022

Lei Chien-Ying, a Taiwanese archer and Rio Olympics bronze medalist mounted early pressure with two 10s and four 9s. Chinese maintained their consistency to seal the gold. The Indian trio however recovered in the second set but was unfeasible in the third set. Nevertheless, world no. 3 Deepika, who returned with a team silver in this event.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold with Abhishek Verma in compound mixed team archery and clinched one silver in the individual event against world No. 6 Ella Gibson of Great Britain in the final, Paris.

