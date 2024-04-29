Archery World Cup: Indian Archery Men’s Team Triumphs Over Korea for First Gold in 14 Years

- Advertisement -

Indian men’s recurve archery team, consisting of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav, achieved a landmark victory over reigning Olympic champions South Korea to secure an Archery World Cup gold medal on Sunday, marking India’s first such win in 14 years. This victory represents India’s first-ever triumph over the South Korean powerhouse in a World Cup final and enhances their chances of qualifying for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The trio of Dhiraj, Tarundeep, and Pravin displayed remarkable composure to defeat the strong Korean team without losing a set.

-- Advertisement --

Notably, 40-year-old Tarundeep Rai, a veteran from the Indian Army, was also part of the team that won the gold medal at the Shanghai World Cup Stage 4 in August 2010. Back then, the Indian team, comprising Rahul Banerjee, Tarundeep Rai, and Jayanta Talukdar, defeated Japan.

🥇 for men's recurve team!

🥈 for Deepika Kumari!! The Indian archery contingent enjoys a fine day at the Archery World Cup 2024 in Shanghai.#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/KAiL4bfy5C — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) April 28, 2024

-- Advertisement --

In the final showdown between the top two seeds of the tournament, India prevailed with a score of 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53), earning their fifth gold medal in the first stage of this season’s World Cup. This success also extended to the mixed team event, where Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara defeated Mexico’s Alejandra Valencia and Matias Grande 6-0 (35-31, 38-35, 39-37) to win bronze.

Overall, India has achieved five golds, one silver, and one bronze so far in the tournament. Former world number one Deepika Kumari is also in contention for another medal, as she competes in the women’s recurve individual semifinal later in the day.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price