Saturday, April 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsArcheryArchery World Cup: Facts, Figures, and Schedule for the 2024 Hyundai Event
-- Advertisement --

Archery World Cup: Facts, Figures, and Schedule for the 2024 Hyundai Event

Archery World Cup 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: The Hans India
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
7 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The Archery World Cup, an annual event among the world class archers who come to compete for the championship title. This tournament, established in 2006, comprises four stages held in different countries, at last leading to the Archery World Cup Final. The final stage showcases the best eight archers from each category, competing for the top position in men’s and women’s recurve and compound categories. This prestigious tournament offers substantial prizes to the winners and is broadcast live, allowing fans from around the world to witness the excitement. The Archery World Cup demonstrates the skill, precision, and mental focus required in archery.

-- Advertisement --

Archery World Cup – Prize Money 

In the 2022 season, the prize money for each stage and the final of the Archery World Cup was as follows:

1st Place

Stage – 3,500 CHF

-- Advertisement --

Final – 28,000 CHF

2nd Place

Stage – 2,200 CHF

Final – 14,000 CHF

-- Advertisement --

3rd Place

Stage – 1,100 CHF

Final – 7,000 CHF

4th Place

Stage – 800 CHF

Final – 1,500 CHF

-- Advertisement --

During the World Cup Finals in 2018, the prize money for individual competitions was:

  • 1st Place: 20,000 CHF
  • 2nd Place: 10,000 CHF
  • 3rd Place: 5,000 CHF
  • 4th Place: 1,000 CHF

During the World Cup Finals in 2013, the prize money for individual competitions was:

  • 1st Place: 2,000 CHF
  • 2nd Place: 1,000 CHF
  • 3rd Place: 500 CHF
Deepika Kumari- story by KreedOn|Also Read | 18 Famous Indian Archers of All Time who Made the nation Proud
Click Here To Continue Reading

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
Previous article
Paris Olympics 2024: Meet the Indian Athletes Who’ve Booked Their Spots
Next article
Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 Schedule: Indian Badminton Teams Serve Up Thrilling Openers on April 27!

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ranking the 10 Best WWE Couples: From the Ring to Romance

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Considеring thе dеmanding travеl schеdulе of WWE wrеstlеrs as thеy movе bеtwееn citiеs, it's not uncommon for thеm to...
News

Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalkal Sidelined from Olympic Qualifiers: Unforeseen Obstacles

Saiman Das -
Deepak Punia (86kg) and Sujeet Kalkal, Indian wrestlers aiming to secure spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics, faced a...
News

Diamond League 2024 Xiamen Schedule and Start Times: Don’t Miss Out

Saiman Das -
The Diamond League 2024 kicks off its season in Xiamen, marking the commencement of elite athletes preparing for Paris...
Badminton

Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 Schedule: Indian Badminton Teams Serve Up Thrilling Openers on April 27!

Saiman Das -
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) unveiled the timetable for the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup 2024, slated to take...
Events

Paris Olympics 2024: Meet the Indian Athletes Who’ve Booked Their Spots

Saiman Das -
We are swiftly approaching the Paris Olympics 2024, set to commence on July 26th, with Indian athletes aiming for...
Cricket

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: In the upcoming IPL 2024 match, Lucknow Supergiant's (LSG) will face off against Chennai...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019