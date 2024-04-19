Archery World Cup: Facts, Figures, and Schedule for the 2024 Hyundai Event

- Advertisement -

The Archery World Cup, an annual event among the world class archers who come to compete for the championship title. This tournament, established in 2006, comprises four stages held in different countries, at last leading to the Archery World Cup Final. The final stage showcases the best eight archers from each category, competing for the top position in men’s and women’s recurve and compound categories. This prestigious tournament offers substantial prizes to the winners and is broadcast live, allowing fans from around the world to witness the excitement. The Archery World Cup demonstrates the skill, precision, and mental focus required in archery.

Archery World Cup – Prize Money

In the 2022 season, the prize money for each stage and the final of the Archery World Cup was as follows:

1st Place

Stage – 3,500 CHF

Final – 28,000 CHF

2nd Place

Stage – 2,200 CHF

Final – 14,000 CHF

3rd Place

Stage – 1,100 CHF

Final – 7,000 CHF

4th Place

Stage – 800 CHF

Final – 1,500 CHF

During the World Cup Finals in 2018, the prize money for individual competitions was:

1st Place: 20,000 CHF

2nd Place: 10,000 CHF

3rd Place: 5,000 CHF

4th Place: 1,000 CHF

During the World Cup Finals in 2013, the prize money for individual competitions was:

1st Place: 2,000 CHF

2nd Place: 1,000 CHF

3rd Place: 500 CHF

