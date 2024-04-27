Archery World Cup 2024: India Clinches Gold in Compound Team Events for Women & Men

- Advertisement -

The women’s compound archery team of India, consisting of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, won the 2024 Shanghai World Cup by defeating Italy in the final with a score of 236-225. The team, which is the current world champions and top-seeded in the competition, defeated Turkey and Estonia on their way to the final. The trio of Aditi, Jyothi, and Parneet only dropped 10 points in total during the two matches, showcasing their dominance in the category.

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, representing India as a mixed team, secured a victory over Robin and Lisell Jaatma from Estonia with a score of 158-157, earning India its third gold medal at the Shanghai World Cup. Prior to this, the Indian men’s compound archery team, consisting of Prathamesh Fuge, Priyansh, and Abhishek Verma, clinched the second gold medal by defeating The Netherlands with a score of 238-231 earlier in the day.

TRIPLE GLORY for India! 🥇🇮🇳

The mixed team adds another medal at the season opener of the Hyundai Archery World Cup. #ArcheryWorldCup #Archery @india_archery pic.twitter.com/jKwkR546Md — World Archery (@worldarchery) April 27, 2024

