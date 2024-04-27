Saturday, April 27, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsArcheryArchery World Cup 2024: India Clinches Gold in Compound Team Events for...
-- Advertisement --

Archery World Cup 2024: India Clinches Gold in Compound Team Events for Women & Men

Archery World Cup 2024: India Clinches Gold in Compound Team Events for Women & Men | KreedOn
Image Source: Twitter
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The women’s compound archery team of India, consisting of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, won the 2024 Shanghai World Cup by defeating Italy in the final with a score of 236-225. The team, which is the current world champions and top-seeded in the competition, defeated Turkey and Estonia on their way to the final. The trio of Aditi, Jyothi, and Parneet only dropped 10 points in total during the two matches, showcasing their dominance in the category.

-- Advertisement --

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, representing India as a mixed team, secured a victory over Robin and Lisell Jaatma from Estonia with a score of 158-157, earning India its third gold medal at the Shanghai World Cup. Prior to this, the Indian men’s compound archery team, consisting of Prathamesh Fuge, Priyansh, and Abhishek Verma, clinched the second gold medal by defeating The Netherlands with a score of 238-231 earlier in the day.

-- Advertisement --

The Indian men’s compound team fell short of the world record set by the USA team at the 2011 Turin World Cup by only 1 point. Later today, Vennam and Priyansh will compete in the semi-finals of the compound individual women’s and men’s events. Earlier, the Indian women’s compound archery team, consisting of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, secured India’s first gold medal by defeating Italy in the final match with a score of 236-225.

Top 10 Best Carrom Boards | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Carrom Board Available Online


-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
Ricky Ponting Dispels Long-Held Belief About His Iconic 2003 World Cup Final Bat
Next article
11 Gym Challenges to Keep Your Motivation Sky-High: Challenge Yourself

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Ricky Ponting Dispels Long-Held Belief About His Iconic 2003 World Cup Final Bat

Saiman Das -
Former Australian cricket captain and current Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting debunked the myth surrounding his bat from the...
Cricket

‘Save the bowlers’: Ravichandran Ashwin Sends Emergency Tweet After KKR vs PBKS Run-Fest

Saiman Das -
The recent encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL)...
Cricket

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns at Arun Jaitley...
Cycling

Underwater Cycling: A Unique Fusion of Fitness and Adventure

Akshanda Chandel -
Have you thought of pe­ddling underwater? It see­ms sci-fi but builds strength and muscles. Aqua cycling is trendy, fun,...
News

India’s Young Athletes Shine with Four Golds on Day Two at U20 Asian Athletics

Saiman Das -
Indian athletes showcased a remarkable performance at the U20 Asian Athletics Championships in Dubai, securing four gold medals on...
News

Former Shooter Ronjan Sodhi Seeks Chef De Mission Position for Paris Olympics

Saiman Das -
Renowned shooter and Khel Ratna awardee Ronjan Sodhi has expressed his interest in becoming the chef-de-mission for the Indian...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019