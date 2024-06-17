Archery Ace Bhajan Kaur Clinches Gold, Qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

- Advertisement -

Eighteen-year-old Indian archer Bhajan Kaur won a gold medal in the women’s individual recurve event, securing a prestigious quota spot for India at the Paris 2024 Olympics during the Final Olympic Qualifier on Sunday, June 16. Kaur’s victory brings renewed hope to Indian archery, especially after the surprising early exit of veteran archer Deepika Kumari.

-- Advertisement --

Despite the initial setback when second-ranked Deepika Kumari, who had received two byes, was defeated 6-4 by Azerbaijan’s Yaylagul Ramazanova in her first match, Kaur and Ankita Bhakat stepped up. The competition allowed only one individual quota per country, and Kaur’s outstanding performance ensured that India secured this position.

Her impressive winning streak continued as she triumphed over Moldova’s Alexandra Mirca with a 6-2 score in the semifinals and Iran’s Mobina Fallah with a 6-2 score in the final, securing the gold medal and an Olympic spot for India.

-- Advertisement --

Kaur Bhajan takes GOLD and QUOTA ticket for India at the Final Olympic Qualifier. 🥇🤩#ArcheryInParis pic.twitter.com/bjJjTxUvdl — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 16, 2024

Ninth-seeded Ankita Bhakat also performed admirably. After receiving two byes, she defeated Israel’s Shelley Hilton 6-4, Mikaella Moshe 7-3, and the Philippines’ Gabrielle Monica Bidaure 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals. However, Bhakat’s run ended in the quarters with a narrow 6-4 loss to Iran’s Mobina Fallah.

Despite the achievements of Kaur and Ankita Bhakat, the Indian men’s and women’s recurve teams were eliminated early, missing the team quotas that would have allowed India to send three men and three women to the Olympics. Nevertheless, hope persists as both teams are among the top-ranked nations still vying for team quotas, and their world rankings provide another path to qualification.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Top 10 Nike sports shoes | Best shoes for the max performances