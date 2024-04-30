Archer Deepika Kumari Rejoins TOPS Core Group Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

- Advertisement -

The Sports Ministry announced on Monday that former top-ranked archer Deepika Kumari, who recently secured a silver medal at the World Cup in Shanghai, has been reintroduced to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group as preparations for the Paris Games get underway. After taking a break from the sport following the birth of her child in December 2022, Deepika has returned to competition and is performing well in both domestic and international events.

Deepika, a 29-year-old recurve archer who has competed in three Olympic Games, also earned a medal at this year’s Asia Cup. Currently, Dhiraj Bommadevara is the only male archer from India who has qualified for the Paris Olympics, thanks to his silver medal at the Asian Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok last year.

Only one qualification event remains, scheduled for June 15 and 16 in Antalya, Turkey. Along with Deepika Kumari’s re-inclusion in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme TOPS core group, the ministry also announced that Mrinal Chauhan has been included in the TOPS Development group, while Pravin Jadhav has moved from the Development group to the Core group. Additionally, para-powerlifter Ashok has been added to the TOPS Core group.

