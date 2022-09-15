Top 3 Apps to Live Stream FIFA World Cup 2022 Free in India

- Advertisement -

As the FIFA World Cup is back you must be looking for channels and apps to Stream FIFA World Cup 2022 and enjoy the free live streaming of on your mobile, laptop and TV. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will start from November 20 and will go up to 18 October. 32 teams from 5 confederations will participate in the tournament and fans are super excited to watch it all from every goal to highlights of each match.

There are a host of apps available on iOS and Android platforms that will keep users updated with live scores, latest news, interviews and more. If you are among those die-hard soccer fans who want to stay updated with all the action on the ground, here is the information to help you enjoy the live action of this most awaited tournament.

Apps to Live Stream the Qatar World Cup in India

This year Viacom18 bagged the media rights of Qatar World Cup for a sum of Rs 450 crore and the live streaming will be available through Voot App and Sports 18 Channels. Viacom18 Media Private Limited is a joint venture between TV18 and Paramount Global. Since, Network18 Group is owned by Reliance Industries thus, JioTV will also stream the Qatar World Cup Live.

Voot App

Viacom18 member Voot is the official digital streaming partner for World Cup Qatar in India. Voot has come out with a special yearly plan for just Rs 299 for its users. Voot will be streaming the FIFA 2022 Football World Cup Qatar and also the next season of IPL.

Once you have grabbed an annual subscription of Voot Premium, you get access to a number of benefits like the live football streaming across some of Europe’s top leagues including La Liga (Spain), Ligue 1 (France) and Serie-A (Italy), along with the NBA (Basketball) and other sports.

Voot is available for Android users on the Google Play Store, while iOS users can grab the app from the Apple App Store. You may also use Voot on Fire TV-powered devices.

Sports18 App

Sports18 as a part of the Viacom18 network will also be live streaming the world’s most awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and other leagues such as the NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and top ATP and BWF events. Apart from watching the matches for free or with a minimal subscription fans will also have access to international sports news, magazines and highlights shows.

18Sports also has both an android and iOS App in India. The App is easily available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

JioTV App

Since football fever is all over the fans, the Jio network being a part of the Network18 group will be live streaming the FIFA World cup 2022. Just like in 2018, it will provide you free content regarding all the matches if you are a Jio network user.

To register just simply use a Jio number and make your registration on this account. Furthermore, this app will also keep you updated with regular notifications.

Other Apps to Stream the Qatar World Cup Live

If you want to know a few more about the other Apps that will also stream the Qatar World Cup and are easily available on the Google Play Store and the App store are:

SuperSport App

SuperSport has a long-standing association with football’s governing body and reaffirms that SuperSport will be live streaming the FIFA world Cup again in 2022. Since SuperSport is Africa’s home of world football its pay TV broadcast rights will extend to all platforms across sub-Saharan Africa and represent even more opportunities to provide fans with compelling live content. However, to stream matches via SuperSport in India fans can make use of VPN services.

Sports Betting Apps to Stream FIFA World Cup 2022

Some of the online football betting apps in India like Bet365 will let you live stream the Qatar World Cup on your Android and iOS devices. However, you might not be able to live stream the entire match for free. You will need to make a deposit with Bet365 to continue watching, so if you are a die hard football fan and want to double your entertainment watching football and might as well showing some skills to predict the winner, go ahead and live stream the World Cup using the sports betting apps.

Will Sonyliv, Sony Ten, Sony ESPN Stream the 2022 Qatar World Cup Live in India ?

The answer is No.

Earlier Sony Sports Network India had the rights for telecast of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Since this time the media rights are owned by Time Viacom18, the Qatar World Cup will only be available through the Voot App and Sports 18 Channels. So get ready and download the Apps and get ready to watch your favourite football matches with Viacom18.

