Watch: Cricketer Virat Kohli & Wife Anushka Sharma Visited Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Ahead of India’s fourth Test match against Australia, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. A video that went viral on social media shows the famous couple sitting inside the temple along with other pilgrims. They visited this iconic temple on Saturday morning, a day after the 3rd Test between India and Australia in Indore ended.

We are all aware of the fact that how Virat and Anushka are religious people. Earlier this year, the duo also visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika. While in Vrindavan, the family visited the ashram of Baba Neem Karoli. In Rishikesh, they visited the samadhi of Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj at the Swami Dayanand Ashram.

Anushka Sharma said as per the ANI, “We came here to offer prayers and had a good ‘darshan’ at Mahakaleshwar temple,”

In the ongoing Test series in Indore, Australia defeated India by nine wickets at the Holkar stadium. India scored only 109 in the first innings and had it not been for Cheteshwar Pujara’s half-century in the second innings, the hosts might have lost the match by innings.

The win saw the Australians qualify for the World Test Championship final to be played at The Oval in London in June. India needs to win the final Test to book a place in the final against Australia. The fourth and final Test will take place in Ahmedabad from March 9.

Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

