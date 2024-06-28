Antim Panghal Biography: Family | Career | Facts | Awards – All Details

- Advertisement -

Antim Panghal Biography: Antim Panghal, a name synonymous with grit, determination, and exceptional wrestling prowess, has quickly become a shining star in the Indian sporting landscape. Born on August 31, 2004, in Bhagana village, Hisar district of Haryana, Antim’s journey to the wrestling mat is as inspiring as her meteoric rise in the sport.

Antim Panghal Biography

Date of Birth 31 August 2004 (Tuesday) Age (as of 2024) 19 Years Birthplace Bhagana, Hisar, Haryana Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality Indian Hometown Hisar

Who is Antim Panghal?

On August 31, 2004, Antim Panghal was born in the Haryana district of Hisar, in the village of Bhagana. She is one of the five children born to Ram Niwas Panghal and Krishna Kumari; she is the second youngest. India’s Antim Panghal is a phenomenal talent who has dominated the wrestling world in the last few years. In addition to winning two junior world wrestling titles, Antim Panghal has bronze medals from the Asian Games and senior world wrestling championships.

Antim is also the first female Indian winner of a gold medal in the world championships for U-20 wrestling. Her quick rise is all the more remarkable when one considers the fact that she competes in the same women’s freestyle 53 kg division as Olympian Vinesh Phogat. Antim Panghal has already won medals in the Asian Games, Asian Championships, senior world wrestling championships, and the Under-20 World Championship twice.

It’s interesting to note that Antim, whose English translation is “last” or “final,” is the last girl born into the Panghal family. The oldest of Antim’s sisters are Sarita, Meenu, and Nisha; the youngest is brother Arpit, who was born two years after Antim. Sarita, a kabaddi player at the national level, played a major role in influencing Antim to take up wrestling. Sarita took Antim to the Mahavir Stadium in Hisar city for a wrestling program when she was just ten years old.

Early Life

The 17-year-old came from a traditional family. Being the fourth born daughter, her family was not expected to have any more female children. After having three girls, Ramvivas Pangal and Krishna Kumari desired a boy. However, their last daughter, Antim Panghal, was yet another one of four sisters. Still, it appears that the father of a now-famous athlete never let that deter him from pushing his youngest to become an athlete.

A story like this can truly inspire anyone. Antim’s interest in wrestling began when she was ten years old, when her sister Sarita Panghal took her to see a wrestling match at the Mahavir Stadium in Hisar, Haryana. When Antim’s coach Roshni Devi convinced him to support his daughter’s professional wrestling career, Antim’s father, Ram Niwas, eventually gave his approval.

In the initial months of her training, Antim would travel with her father Ram Niwas and sister Sarita 20 km each day to the Mahavir Stadium in Hisar. Later, her father arranged for her to move to Hisar so she wouldn’t have to commute.

Family

Her family comprises of her father Ramniwas Panghal, Mother Krishna Kumari and her sisters Sarita, Meenu and Nisha. She is the youngest of the four children.

Antim Panghal’s Career

In 2018, Antim won the 49kg U-15 national title in Patna and won the bronze in the U-15 Asian Wrestling Championships held in Japan. Thereafter came several cadet U-17 national titles. Antim, who was only 17 years old at the time, defeated competitors who were much older than her to win the gold medal at the junior Asian Championships in 2020 and the silver medal at the U-23 Asian Championships.

However, it was in 2022 when Antim truly established herself as a force to be reckoned with in Indian wrestling. During the May selection trials, Antim Panghal came dangerously close to denying Vinesh Phogat a spot at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. However, owing to her inexperience, that could not transpire. Antim Panghal, on the other hand, bounced back from the heartbreak quickly, winning the women’s 53kg class at the 2022 Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series and earning her first senior gold medal in July.

Furthermore, Antim Panghal would go on to become the first Indian to win the title in the competition’s history by winning a historic gold medal at the U-20 World Wrestling Championships in Sofia in 2022. Moreover, in In April 2023, Antim won a silver medal at the Asian Championships in Astana. After losing to Fujinami in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Asian Games, Antim Panghal overcame Mongolia’s Bat-Ochiryn Bolortuyaa, the bronze medallist from Tokyo 2020, to earn a podium finish in her first Asian Games.

United World Wrestling (UWW), the global organization that oversees the sport, named Antim Panghal the women’s Rising Star of the Year 2023 in December.

Facts about Antim Panghal

She is the first Indian women to win gold at under-20 WWC in 2022

Antim Panghal won the under-15 national championship held in Patna

In April 2023, Antim won a silver medal at the Asian Championships in Astana

The 17-year-old came from a traditional family

Antim Panghal was born in the Haryana district of Hisar, in the village of Bhagana

Antim Panghal’s medals and achievements

Antim Panghal received the Arjuna Award in 2023

in 2023 Under-20 World Wrestling Championships – Gold (2022, 2023)

World Championships – Bronze (2023)

Asian Championships – Bronze (2023)

Asian Games – Bronze (2023)

First Indian woman to become U-20 world champion in wrestling

UWW Rising Star of the Year 2023

Social Media of Antim Panghal

Twitter

Excited about visiting Lakshadweep after the Olympics, inspired by the breathtaking photos shared by PM @narendramodi ji. Currently focused on intense training, putting in my best effort.#exploreindianislands https://t.co/JFdQorLZwN — Antim Panghal (@OlyAntim) January 7, 2024

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharamveer Dahiya (@dharamveer.dahiya0003)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khelo India (@officialkheloindia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inspire Institute of Sport (@inspireinstituteofsport)

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antim Panghal’s journey is a testament to hard work, dedication, and talent. From humble beginnings to remarkable success, Antim has made a significant impact on their lives. Their achievements and unwavering dedication serve as an inspiration to many, proving that with perseverance, anything is possible. Antim’s story highlights the power of ambition and resilience, encouraging others to chase their dreams and believe in their potential to succeed.

