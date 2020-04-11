Another veteran puts question mark on MS Dhoni’s future

Highlights

K Srikkanth becomes the latest veteran to raise concerns over MS Dhoni's return to team India.



He chose KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant has the top choices ahead of Dhoni for the T20 World Cup.



Earlier Harsha Bhogle had talked about the slim chances of MS Dhoni's return.



The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was all set to be a trial ground for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Although some felt he was well past his prime, head coach Ravi Shastri had pointed out that the IPL will decide whether Dhoni deserved a spot in the Indian team for the year-end’s 2020 T20 World Cup.

However, as noted commentator Harsha Bhogle stated, the IPL’s uncertain future owing to the coronavirus pandemic has put serious question marks over Dhoni’s chances of making a dream return to cricket. Now, former Indian cricketer, K Srikkanth has also shown concerns over MS Dhoni’s future.

“I am not going to be diplomatic. I am talking about if I was the chairman of the selection committee, what would I do. If the IPL does not happen then his chances are very, very bleak. Because straightaway, in my opinion, KL Rahul will be the wicketkeeper-batsman. Rishabh Pant, I still think he might be a bit of a doubt, but I believe that Rishabh Pant is highly talented.”

Krishnamachari Srikkanth said on Star Sports’ talk show Cricket Connected.

“So, I wouldn’t mind taking him along with the squad, but definitely, if the IPL doesn’t happen, then Dhoni will have a difficult time getting back into the team for the T20 World Cup. Let’s be very honest about it. He is absolutely fit, he is a legend, he is brilliant. I am a great fan of Dhoni myself. But the question is for the World Cup team. So you’ll have to put the Indian team first and then the individuals.”

Earlier, IANS had quoted Shastri as saying that, “It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni’s form? The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided.

“There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating on who is where wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who are the best 17 in the country.”