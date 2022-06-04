Saturday, June 4, 2022
HomeNewsPROUD MOMENT: India's Ace Shooter Anjum Moudgil Won a Silver in World...

PROUD MOMENT: India’s Ace Shooter Anjum Moudgil Won a Silver in World Shooting WC 2022

-- Advertisement --
By Aditya Mishra
Updated:
anjum moudgil news - News
Image Source: The Indian Express
- Advertisement -

India’s ace shooter, Anjum Moudgil won a silver medal in the rifle 3-position at the shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday. She stood behind Denmark’s Rikke Maeng Ibsen.

Anjum, 29, scored 587 points in the qualification round & 406.5 in the 2nd stage. It helped her qualify for the final medal round. Anjum finished 4.9 points behind Denmark’s counterpart Dane. She won the gold medal match by 16-12.

-- Advertisement --

It was Anjum’s 2nd individual silver medal in a WC event, following her silver medal in the World air rifle Championship. Anjum previously won silver in the rifle 3-position event at the 2018 WC, Guadalajara.

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

The Indian men’s rifle 3-position team of Goldi Gurjar, Swapnil Kussaleand Deepak Kumar also won the silver medal in the finals. The Indian men’s team lost 17-7 to Croatia after a close battle in the qualification stage matches.

-- Advertisement --

Anjum, Ashi Chouksey, and Ayushi Podder scored 867 points in the 2nd stage of the women’s rifle 3-position team event. They missed the medal by just one point. It was a letdown for the team as they had topped the 1st stage of qualification with 1316 points.

The Indian medal tally increased to 1 gold & 3 silver medals. Team India stood at the 3rd place on the medal table behind Korea & Serbia.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports, stay tuned with KreedOn.

-- Advertisement --
Aditya Mishra
IIMC'n. National Level Athlete (400m- 50.23). Sports and Defence enthusiast. Busy decoding: "MANSHA-VACHA-KARMA"
Previous articleBIG NEWS! – High Court to Stop funding NSFs not following NSDCI
Next articleUnion Home Minister Amit Shah to Inaugurate Khelo India Youth Games TODAY!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 9811999905
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019