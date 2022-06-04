PROUD MOMENT: India’s Ace Shooter Anjum Moudgil Won a Silver in World Shooting WC 2022

- Advertisement -

India’s ace shooter, Anjum Moudgil won a silver medal in the rifle 3-position at the shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday. She stood behind Denmark’s Rikke Maeng Ibsen.

Anjum, 29, scored 587 points in the qualification round & 406.5 in the 2nd stage. It helped her qualify for the final medal round. Anjum finished 4.9 points behind Denmark’s counterpart Dane. She won the gold medal match by 16-12.

It was Anjum’s 2nd individual silver medal in a WC event, following her silver medal in the World air rifle Championship. Anjum previously won silver in the rifle 3-position event at the 2018 WC, Guadalajara.

The Indian men’s rifle 3-position team of Goldi Gurjar, Swapnil Kussaleand Deepak Kumar also won the silver medal in the finals. The Indian men’s team lost 17-7 to Croatia after a close battle in the qualification stage matches.

Anjum, Ashi Chouksey, and Ayushi Podder scored 867 points in the 2nd stage of the women’s rifle 3-position team event. They missed the medal by just one point. It was a letdown for the team as they had topped the 1st stage of qualification with 1316 points.

The Indian medal tally increased to 1 gold & 3 silver medals. Team India stood at the 3rd place on the medal table behind Korea & Serbia.

