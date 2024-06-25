Anjitha M, India’s First Woman Video Analyst Eyes Coaching Role

- Advertisement -

Anjitha M has established herself as a pioneering figure in Indian football, serving as the first professional female video analyst for the Gokulam Kerala FC Women’s Team. Her journey from an enthusiastic player to a trailblazing analyst is both inspiring and remarkable.

Her passion for football began in the 8th grade when her school introduced a football team, providing her the opportunity to play in both Kerala’s junior and senior teams.

While pursuing a B.Com at St. Joseph College, Anjitha continued her football journey by competing in Calicut University matches and later joining the Kerala Blasters Women’s Team.

Anjitha M who hails from Kasaragod, Kerala becomes India’s first woman video analyst to sign a professional contract 📹✍️ The former Kerala Blasters FC (W) player has signed up with IWL club Gokulam Kerala FC (W) as the team analyst 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yuhI3Rd5kM — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) June 23, 2024

Currently, she is balancing her academic pursuits, working towards an M.Com at Caramel College, with her football career.

This career choice has allowed Anjitha to remain deeply involved with football even after her playing days. Working with the Gokulam Kerala Women’s Team has been especially rewarding for her. “It’s wonderful to stay involved in football, and being an analyst lets me work from home while remaining connected to the game,” she shared.

