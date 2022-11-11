Anil Dhankar wants Amit Panghal with medal in his biopic

- Advertisement -

Introduction

Anil Dhankar is one of India’s renowned boxing coaches. He himself was a national-level boxer and earned a couple of medals in national-level competitions. After his boxing career ended in 1998, he earned a diploma coaching degree from the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, and started coaching in Rohtak, building up a center at his expense. Most of the fund was provided by Dhankar’s father, a retired banker. That was in 2003.

Anil Dhankar who works as a teacher at Haryana Physical State Education center then moved to Gurgaon and continued coaching at the state government’s center of excellence on boxing. Recently, Dhankar has returned to Rohtak. The Asian games gold medalist and the first Indian boxer to have won the silver medal in the World Boxing Championship Amit Panghal is the best student Dhankar has produced so far. Along with Amit, Dhankar also has produced a couple of more international boxers in recent times. Presently, around 50 promising boxers including boys and girls train under him at Rohtak.

Anil Dhankar’s desire

A biopic on Anil Dhankar, probably the first biopic on a boxing coach in India was supposed to be filmed in 2019. Noted filmmaker Satish Kaushik who was also the chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board had finalized the film. Talking from Rohtak over the phone Dhankar said,

“I have asked the director to defer the biopic. I wish my biopic should be made After Amit returns with a medal from Paris Olympics in 2024. That will be my dream moment when my best student will show the Olympics medals and then I will gladly ask the filmmaker to make the biopic covering Amit also. My biopic will always be incomplete without my best student.”

Amit Panghal coach – Anil Dhankar

Anil Dhankar is a maker of Amit Panghal. He first saw Amit getting admitted to his boxing center in Rohtak when the boxer was around nine-year-old. Dhankar depicted,

“All the students after getting admitted to the center go through primary tests on strength, movement, endurance. Amit’s performance is the best and till today none of the boxers has been able to touch Amit’s result sheet. He simply was passionate and that was the key factor in his indomitable mental strength and aggression. Especially, during the Covid-19 and lockdown period when everything was shut down, Amit developed a lot, doing rigorous training at my Gurgaon center.”

Medal Probabilities

Anil Dhankar sounded optimistic when asked about the probabilities of the number of medals the Indian boxers can win in the Olympics in 2024 in Paris. Anil commented,

"The preparation of the country's medal prospect boxers is moving in the right way. The federation as well as the government is encouraging them perfectly. So I am hopeful that Indian boxers will be able to bring more medals from the Paris Olympics."

