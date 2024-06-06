Aneesha and Vishal Secure Gold for J&K in Mixed Air Rifle at Kumar Surendra Singh Championship

- Advertisement -

Aneesha and Vishal from Jammu and Kashmir won Gold in the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the 22nd Kumar Surendra Singh (KSS) Memorial Shooting Championship held at the MP Shooting Academy on Wednesday. They defeated West Bengal’s Ismita and Ashmit Chatterjee with a score of 16-10 in the final. The bronze medal went to Uttar Pradesh’s Ansh and Khyati.

On Tuesday, day two of the competition, Maharashtra’s Sambhavi Shravan Kshirsagar secured victory in the women’s 10M Air Rifle Final with a score of 254.6.

On Monday, the opening day, Ganga Singh from the Army clinched the men’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event, scoring 456.1 in the final.

The esteemed competition commenced on June 1 and will continue until June 19.

