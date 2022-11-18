Analyzing UP Yoddhas Team & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

- Advertisement -

UP Yoddhas is a Kabaddi team that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. The coach of the team is Jasveer Singh. The team was founded in 2017 and is owned by GMR Group. They play their home matches at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow. The team has reached the playoffs every year since its debut in Pro Kabaddi League.

UP Yoddhas Team Over the Years | PKL

Season Position Season 5 3rd (Zone B) Season 6 3rd (Zone B) Season 7 3rd (Zone B) Season 8 3rd (Zone B)

UP Yoddhas Team: Season 5

The UP Yoddhas finished 3rd in Zone B and qualified for the playoffs. They lost to Puneri Paltan in the eliminator. But overall, they had a decent debut season.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Analyzing Bengaluru Bulls Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League

UP Yoddhas Team: Season 6

The Yoddhas again finished 3rd in Zone B and qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament. They went one step ahead of the previous season. They won the eliminators and the semifinal but lost in the Preliminary final. The team lost 31-38 to Gujarat Giants.

UP Yoddhas Team: Season 7

-- Advertisement --

Yoddhas had a hattrick of coming 3rd in the group stages and won 13 out of 22 games in season 7. They lost to Bengaluru Bulls in the eliminator. Sumit and Nitish Kumar had a breakthrough season as they finished as two of the top three defenders in the tournament.

Season 8

Again, the team finished third in the group stages winning 10 out of 22 games. They won the eliminator against Puneri Paltan but eventually lost to Patna Pirates in the semifinal by the score of 38-27.

Season 9

-- Advertisement --

As of 17th November 2022, the UP Yoddhas team is placed 4 in the points table winning 7 out of their 14 matches. They look likely to qualify for the knockouts for the 5th time in a row. They would be hoping to win the crucial matches and eventually grab the eluding trophy.

UP Yoddhas Team 2022

Raiders

Aman

Anil Kumar

Durgesh Kumar

Gulveer Singh

James Namaba Kamweti

Mahipal

Rathan K

Rohit Tomar

Surender Gill

Defenders

Ashu Singh

Babu Murugasan

Shubham Kumar

Jaideep

Sumit

Abozar Mohajer Mighani

Nitesh Kumar

All-Rounders

Gurdeep

Nehal Desai

Nitin Panwar

Read More | Analyzing Haryana Steelers Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport