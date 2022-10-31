Analyzing U Mumba Team 2022 & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

- Advertisement -

U Mumba is a team that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. The owner of this team is Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd owned by Ronnie Screwvala. Their home ground is the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai and the head coach of the team is Anil Chaprana. In this blog you will give complete details of U Mumba Team 2022 and team’s performance over the years.

U Mumba Team 2022: Pro Kabaddi League: Timeline

Season Position Season 1 Runners up Season 2 Champions Season 3 Runners Up Season 4 Fifth Season 5 Fourth (in Zone A) Season 6 Second (in Zone A) Season 7 Fourth Season 8 Tenth

U Mumba in Season 1

U Mumba was one of the most powerful teams in the PKL’s debut season, however, they lost the championship game and finished second to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Anup Kumar was the best raider of the season finishing with 155 points.

U Mumba in Season 2

U Mumba went one place above the previous edition. They were donned as the Champions of the PKL. They beat the Bengaluru Bulls in the final. Anup Kumar scored the fourth most raid points in the season and was pivotal in U Mumbai lifting the trophy.

U Mumba in Season 3

U Mumba finished the group stages by topping the group. They lost to Patna Pirates in a closely fought final. Patna Pirates won the match 31-28. Rishank Devadiga was the top raider for the team in the tournament.

U Mumba in Season 4

U Mumba failed to qualify for the playoffs in the fourth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. They lost the playoffs berth by the barest of margins. They were tied with Puneri Paltan with 42 points each. Anup Kumar and Rishank Devadiga again starred for U Mumba becoming one of the most successful raiders in the tournament.

U Mumba in Season 5

U Mumba had a poor season 5. They finished fourth in Zone A. The team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Season 6

In the sixth season, U Mumba finished 2nd in Zone A and thus qualified for the playoffs. They lost to UP Yoddhas in the eliminators and were knocked out of the tournament. Siddharth Sirish Desai was the best raider for the team with 218 points. The Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali had a breakthrough season with 83 tackle points in 23 matches.

Season 7

U Mumba finished fourth in the group and qualified for the eliminators of the tournament. They lost in the semifinals against the Bengal Warriors. The semifinal was evenly poised till the end, but Bengal edged out U Mumba by 2 points.

Season 8

U Mumba had a season to forget in the 8th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They finished 10th in the group stages and did not qualify for the playoffs. They had the worst season in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Season 9

In the ongoing season of the PKL, U Mumba is in 5th position (as of 31st October) and is looking likely to qualify for the playoffs. They are well led by their captain Surinder Singh.

Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba Team 2022

Raiders in U Mumba Team 2022

Guman Singh

Ashish,

Heidarali Ekrami,

Jai Bhagwan Ankush,

Kamlesh, Shivam,

Pranay Rane,

Sachin,

Rupesh

Defenders in U Mumba Team 2022

Rinku,

Surinder Singh,

Harendra Kumar,

Shivansh Thakur,

Prince,

Kiran Magar,

Rahul,

Satywan,

Mohit

All-Rounders in U Mumba Team 2022

Gholamabbas Korouki

After a couple of underwhelming seasons, the team completely overhauled its side in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. To get a new core around and to build the rest of the side, they released some of their mainstays.

