Monday, October 31, 2022
Analyzing U Mumba Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League

By Swapneel Deshpande
Updated:
U Mumba kreedon
Image Source- KreedOn Exclusive
U Mumba is a team that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. The owner of this team is Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd owned by Ronnie Screwvala. Their home ground is the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai and the head coach of the team is Anil Chaprana.

U Mumba Over the Years

Image Source- Mumbai Live
Season Position
Season 1Runners up
Season 2Champions
Season 3Runners Up
Season 4Fifth
Season 5Fourth (in Zone A)
Season 6Second (in Zone A)
Season 7Fourth
Season 8Tenth

Season 1

U Mumba was one of the most powerful teams in the PKL’s debut season, however, they lost the championship game and finished second to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Anup Kumar was the best raider of the season finishing with 155 points.

Season 2

U Mumba went one place above the previous edition. They were donned as the Champions of the PKL. They beat the Bengaluru Bulls in the final. Anup Kumar scored the fourth most raid points in the season and was pivotal in U Mumbai lifting the trophy. 

Season 3

U Mumba finished the group stages by topping the group. They lost to Patna Pirates in a closely fought final. Patna Pirates won the match 31-28. Rishank Devadiga was the top raider for the team in the tournament.

Season 4

U Mumba failed to qualify for the playoffs in the fourth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. They lost the playoffs berth by the barest of margins. They were tied with Puneri Paltan with 42 points each. Anup Kumar and Rishank Devadiga again starred for U Mumba becoming one of the most successful raiders in the tournament. 

Bengaluru Bulls- KreedOnRead More | Analyzing Bengaluru Bulls Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League

Season 5

U Mumba had a poor season 5. They finished fourth in Zone A. The team failed to qualify for the playoffs. 

Season 6

In the sixth season, U Mumba finished 2nd in Zone A and thus qualified for the playoffs. They lost to UP Yoddhas in the eliminators and were knocked out of the tournament. Siddharth Sirish Desai was the best raider for the team with 218 points. The Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali had a breakthrough season with 83 tackle points in 23 matches. 

Season 7

U Mumba finished fourth in the group and qualified for the eliminators of the tournament. They lost in the semifinals against the Bengal Warriors. The semifinal was evenly poised till the end, but Bengal edged out U Mumba by 2 points. 

Season 8

U Mumba had a season to forget in the 8th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They finished 10th in the group stages and did not qualify for the playoffs. They had the worst season in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Season 9

In the ongoing season of the PKL, U Mumba is in 5th position (as of 31st October) and is looking likely to qualify for the playoffs. They are well led by their captain Surinder Singh.

Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba Squad 2022

Raiders

  • Guman Singh
  • Ashish,
  • Heidarali Ekrami,
  • Jai Bhagwan Ankush,
  • Kamlesh, Shivam,
  • Pranay Rane,
  • Sachin,
  • Rupesh

Defenders

  • Rinku,
  • Surinder Singh,
  • Harendra Kumar,
  • Shivansh Thakur,
  • Prince,
  • Kiran Magar,
  • Rahul,
  • Satywan,
  • Mohit

All-Rounders

  • Gholamabbas Korouki

After a couple of underwhelming seasons, the team completely overhauled its side in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. To get a new core around and to build the rest of the side, they released some of their mainstays.

Analyzing Haryana Steelers Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League- KreedOnRead More | Analyzing Haryana Steelers Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League

Swapneel Deshpande
