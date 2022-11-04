Analyzing Tamil Thalaivas Team & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

- Advertisement -

Tamil Thalaivas is a Kabaddi team that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. The team is very popular and actor Vijay Sethupathi is the brand ambassador of the team. The owner of the team is Magnum Sports Private Limited, the parent company of the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC. The Tamil Thalaivas team was founded in 2017 and its home ground is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Tamil Thalaivas has failed to make an impact in the Pro Kabaddi League yet. They have not qualified for playoffs so far in the four editions that they have been part of. They have been in the bottom two more than 2 times.

Tamil Thalaivas Team Over The Years | PKL 2022

Season Position Season 5 Sixth (Zone B) Season 6 Sixth (Zone B) Season 7 Twelfth Season 8 Eleventh

Tamil Thalaivas Team: Season 5

This was the inaugural season for Tamil Thalaivas. Ajay Thakur and Amit Hooda were the star players picked by Tamil in the auction. In this season, the teams were divided into 2 groups according to geographical locations and the Tamil was in Zone B. The team finished last (sixth) in Zone B and thus could not qualify for the playoffs.

Tamil Thalaivas Team: Season 6

The team had a similar season to that of the previous one. The team failed to win matches consistently and ended as the last in Zone B. They won 5 out of their 22 matches ending with 42 points.

Tamil Thalaivas Team: Season 7

Tamil Thalaivas had a season to forget. They were completely blown away by the opposition this season. They had a very poor season and finished twelfth in the points table.

Season 8

The team continued its poor run of form in the Pro Kabaddi League. During this season, they finished eleventh in the points table. They could not get going in this season and failed miserably.

Season 9

In the ongoing edition of the PKL, Tamil Thalaivas team have another poor season. Despite a strong squad, the team is not able to win matches. They currently stand at the tenth position (as of November 4th 2022) in the points table and need the inspiration to turn things around.

Tamil Thalaivas Squad 2022

Raiders

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar

Himanshu

Jatin

Himanshu

Defenders

Sagar

Sahil

M. Abishek

Mohit

Himanshu

Ashish

Md.Arif Rabbani

Arpit Saroha

Ankit

All-Rounders

Thanushan Laxmamohan

Visvanath V.

K.Abhimanyu

Tamil Thalaivas team will miss the services of Pawan Sherawat as he injured himself in the first match itself. The squad is pretty well-balanced. But the team continued its poor run of form.

