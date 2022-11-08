Analyzing Puneri Paltan Team & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

- Advertisement -

Puneri Paltan is a Kabaddi team that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. The owner of the team is Insurekot Sports. The team’s home ground at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. They have been playing since the first season of the PKL but inconsistency has been the major issue. They have not been able to win matches consistently.

During the first two seasons, they came last (2014 and 2015). In 2016, the Paltan managed to qualify for playoffs and ultimately finished third. In 2017, Paltan earned a playoff spot for the second time but the squad was unable to make it to the playoffs in the 2018–19 season.

Puneri Paltan Team Over the Years | Pro Kabaddi League

Season Position Season 1 Eighth Season 2 Eighth Season 3 Third Season 4 Third Season 5 Second (Zone A) Season 6 Fourth (Zone A) Season 7 Tenth Season 8 sixth

Puneri Paltan Team: Season 1

The team had a very poor first season. They managed to win only 2 matches in the entire season. Paltan finished last in the points table and thus could not qualify for the playoffs.

Puneri Paltan Team: Season 2

The Puneri Paltans had another disappointing season. The team again failed to win matches consistently. They finished last in the points table. They managed to win just 2 matches out of their 14 matches.

Puneri Paltan Team: Season 3

The team managed to qualify for playoffs in the third edition of the PKL and finished third. They lost to Patna Pirates in the semifinals but won against the Bengal Warriors for the third-place match.

Puneri Paltan Team: Season 4

The Puneri Paltan team qualified for the playoffs for the second time in a row. They finished fourth in the points table. They again lost to Patna in the semifinals but won against the Telugu Titans in the 3rd place match. Deepak Niwas Hooda had an excellent season as a raider.

Puneri Paltan Team: Season 5

The team managed to qualify for the playoffs for the third time in a row. They finished second in Zone A and thus qualified for the eliminators. Puneri Paltan lost to Patna Pirates third time in 3 years in the playoffs of the tournament.

Season 6

Puneri Paltan could not qualify for the playoffs in the sixth edition of the PKL. After 3 consistent years, Pune could not keep the consistency and was knocked out early in the tournament. The team finished fourth in Zone A.

Season 7

The team had a poor 7th season. They could not win games consistently. Puneri Paltan finished tenth as they managed to win just 7 matches out of their 22 matches. They ended the season with 48 points.

Season 8

Puneri Paltan finished sixth in the points table and thus qualified for the eliminators of the Pro Kabaddi League. They were defeated by UP Yoddhas in the eliminator by the margin of 42-31. Pune yet again qualified for the playoffs but could not go the distance.

Season 9

In the ongoing season, the Puneri Paltan team is in the first position in the points table (as of Nov 8th, 2022). They are a force to reckon with as they are well on course to qualify for the playoffs.

Puneri Paltan Squad 2022

Raiders

Aditya Tushar Shinde

Akash Santosh Shinde

Mohit Goyat

Pankaj Mohite

Shubham Nitin Shelke

Aslam Mustafa Inamdar

Defenders

Fazel Atrachali (C)

Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

Harsh Mahesh Lad

Sombir

Badal Taqdir Singh

D Mahindraprasad

Sanket Sawant India

Alankar Kaluram Patil

Abinesh Nadarajan

Rakesh Bhalle Ram

All-Rounders

Govind Gurjar

Mohammad Esmaeil

Balasaheb Jadhav

Puneri Paltan is excellently led by Fazel Atrachali this season. They have been very consistent than the previous season. Fans of Puneri Paltan would be hoping that this year the trophy drought finally ends for them.

