Analyzing Patna Pirates Team & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Patna Pirates is a Kabaddi team that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League and is considered one of the most successful teams in the League. They have been crowned as the champions 3 times and ended as runners-up in one season. The owner of the team is Rajesh Shah and their home ground is the Patliputra Sports Complex.

Patna Pirates Team 2022: Pro Kabaddi League: Timeline

Season Position Season 1 Third Season 2 Fourth Season 3 Champion Season 4 Champion Season 5 Champion Season 6 Fourth (Zone B) Season 7 Eighth Season 8 Runner Up

Patna Pirates Team: Season 1

The Pirates had an excellent first season, but they could not cross the finishing line. They ended fourth in the points table and qualified for the playoffs. In the semifinals, they lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers but won in the third-place match against Bengaluru Bulls.

Patna Pirates Team: Season 2

The Patna Pirates had another good but not quite exceptional second season. They promised everyone initially but could not get the finishing kick and thus finished fourth in the second season. They were badly beaten by U Mumba in the semifinals.

Patna Pirates Team: Season 3

In the 3rd season, Patna finally lived up to its expectation. They won the 3rd season of the Pro Kabaddi League in a thrilling encounter against U Mumbai in the finals. The Pirates edged ahead of U Mumba by a mere margin of 2 points. Pradeep Narwal was the best raider of the season.

Patna Pirates Team: Season 4

Pirates were successful in their title defense. Pradeep Narwal had another exceptional season and was pivotal in defending the title. Patna was the table topper of the group and continued their brilliant form to win the title consecutively.

Patna Pirates Team: Season 5

Patna created history by winning the PKL thrice. They were instrumental in the fifth season. They beat the Gujarat Fortune Giants in the final. Pradeep Narwal had an absolute dream season and he hardly put a foot wrong. Pardeep broke four records in the playoffs against Haryana: 34 raid points in a single game, the team that scored 69 points in a single game, three triple-digit seasons, and an individual raid with 8 raid points.

Season 6

In the sixth season, teams were divided into two zones according to geographical locations. The Patna Pirates finished fourth in Zone B and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Season 7

The Patna Pirates finished eighth in the points table. Before the season they retained their superstar Pradeep Narwal and Vikash Jaglan but released Manish.

Season 8

Patna Pirates were the table toppers in the 8th edition of the PKL. They failed to win their fourth title as they lost against Dabbang Delhi in the finals by just 1 point. Iranian defender, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh had a breakthrough season and was the most successful defender in that season.

Season 9

In the ongoing season, the Patna Pirates team are in the eighth position in the points table (as of Nov 1, 2022). They need to quickly step up otherwise they would fall behind in the race for the playoffs.

Patna Pirates Squad 2022

Raiders

Sachin

Monu

Anand Tomar

Vishwas S

Rohit

Ranjit Naik

Anuj Kumar

Akshay Jaywant Bodake

Defenders

Neeraj Kumar

Sunil

Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj

Manish

Shivam Chaudhary

Naveen Sharma

All-Rounders

Rohit Gulia

Sajin C

Sager Kumar

Abdul Insamam

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Daniel Odhiambo

The Patna Pirates need to quickly step up and play at their full potential to qualify for the playoffs in season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League. Patna Pirates team has a very talented squad but needs to play consistently to become the champions again.

