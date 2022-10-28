Friday, October 28, 2022
Analyzing Haryana Steelers Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League

By Swapneel Deshpande
Analyzing Haryana Steelers Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League- KreedOn
Image Source- Media Infoline
Haryana Steelers is a Kabaddi Team that features in the Pro Kabaddi League. The team was founded in 2017 and the owner of the team is JSW Sports, a part of Jindal South-West (JSW) Group. Currently, the team is led by Joginder Singh Narwal and coached by Manpreet Singh. The home ground of the team is Tau Devi Lal Stadium located in Panchkula. 

Since their debut in the tournament, the Steelers qualified for the playoffs twice. The 2019 season was a near-perfect one, but they were eluded from the title due to poor defense in the eliminator.  The team is still very young in the competition and has the potential to win many titles in the future. 

Haryana Steelers over the Years

The Haryana Steelers first played the tournament in 2017, which was the 5th Season of the Pro Kabaddi League. 

haryana- KreedOn
Source: India TV News
Season Position
Season 5Third (Zone A)
Season 6Sixth (Zone A)
Season 7Fifth
Season 8Seventh

Season 5

The Haryana Steelers had a decent debut season. The team finished third in Zone A and qualified for the Eliminator of the tournament. The team failed to win the eliminator and was knocked out of the tournament. Surender Nada scored the most tackle in the tournament. He scored 80 points in the 21 matches that he played.

Season 6

The Steelers had a very poor second season. They finished last in Zone A and thus could not qualify for the later stages of the tournament. Their foreign players Md. Zakir Hossain (Bangladesh) and Patrick Nzau Muvai (Kenya) failed to deliver in the tournament. 

Season 7

Haryana Steelers qualified for the playoffs in the 7th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They finished 5th in the group stages. The Steelers lost to U-Mumba in the eliminators. They had a very good tournament but failed to capitalize when it mattered. 

Season 8

In the 8th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Haryana Steelers failed to qualify for the playoffs. They narrowly missed the playoffs by a margin of 2 points. Puneri Paltan with 66 points edged ahead of them who were stuck at 64 points. 

Season 9

In the ongoing edition of the PKL (season 9), as of 27th October, the Steelers are at the eighth position in the points table. In the 7 matches, they scored 18 points. They quickly need to gain momentum before it becomes too late.

Haryana Steelers Squad 2022

Raiders

  • Prapanjan
  • Rakesh Narwal
  • Manjeet
  • Vinay
  • Mohammad Mahalli
  • Lovepreet Singh
  • Sushil
  • Meetu
  • Manish Gulia

Defenders

  • Joginder Narwal
  • Jaideep
  • Mohit
  • Ankit
  •  Monu
  • Naveen
  • Harsh
  • Sunny
  • Amirhossein Bastami

All-Rounders

  • Nitin Rawal

Manjeet Dahiya and K are two additional riders that the Steelers have acquired this season. Prapanjan and Vikash Kandola were released. Additionally, they have a potent defensive group that includes players like Jaideep and Joginder Narwal.

The team has been a hit-and-miss so far in the tournament. They need to play consistently and deliver some good moves even under pressure to qualify for the playoffs. 

