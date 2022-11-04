Analyzing Dabang Delhi Team & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

- Advertisement -

Dabang Delhi is a Kabaddi team that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. The team is owned by Radha Kapoor. They play their home matches at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi. Dabang Delhi is the last season’s defending champions and would be keen to defend their title this year.

Dabang Delhi Team Over the Years | PKL 2022

Season Position Season 1 Sixth Season 2 Seventh Season 3 Eighth Season 4 Seventh Season 5 Sixth (in Zone A) Season 6 Third (in Zone A) Season 7 Runners up Season 8 Champion

Dabang Delhi Team: Season 1

Dabang Delhi team finished sixth in the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Despite a strong squad, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. They managed to win only 5 matches during that season.

Dabang Delhi Team: Season 2

In the second season, Dabang Delhi had another poor outing. They finished seventh in the points table. They lost 9 out of their 14 matches this season. The team failed to play together as a unit and failed to capitalize on tense moments during matches.

Dabang Delhi Team: Season 3

-- Advertisement --

The third season of the PKL was the worst for the Delhi team. They hardly won anything that year and finished last in the points table. They managed to win just a single match in the 3rd edition of the PKL.

-- Advertisement -- Also Read | Top 8 Best Kabaddi Shoes | Pick The Best One For Yourself

Season 4

Dabang Delhi was again in the bottom half of the points table. They had another terrible season as they finished seventh in the points table. Sachin Shingade was the best defender for the team and the fourth-best overall.

Season 5

-- Advertisement --

In this season, the teams were divided into 2 groups according to geographical locations. Delhi who was in Zone A, finished last in the group failing to qualify for the playoffs. Out of their 22 matches, Delhi could win only 5 thus finishing sixth in Zone A.

Season 6

In the sixth season, Delhi could finally qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. They finished third in Zone A and qualified for the eliminators. They won the eliminators but lost in the semifinals against UP Yoddhas.

Read More | Analyzing Haryana Steelers Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League

-- Advertisement --

Season 7

Dabang Delhi had an excellent seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League. They topped the group and directly qualified for the qualifiers. Delhi finished as runners-up in the tournament, after losing to Bengal Warriors in a tense final. Naveen Kumar was their best raider while Sumit and Nitesh Kumar had an excellent season as defenders.

Season 8

Dabang Delhi team was crowned as the Champions of the Pro Kabaddi League in the last edition. They finished second in the group stages and directly qualified for the semifinals. They went on to beat Bengaluru Bulls in the semifinals and Patna Pirates in the finals. In the thrilling final, Dabang Delhi held their nerves to beat the Patna Pirates by a margin of only one point.

Season 9

In the ongoing edition of the PKL, Dabang Delhi team is winning consistently. They are in fourth place in the points table (as of Nov 4th, 2022). They are looking likely to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi Squad 2022

Raiders

Naveen Kumar (C)

Ashish Narwal

Ashu Malik

Manjeet

Suraj Panwar

Defenders

Aakash

Amit Hooda

Anil Kumar

Dipak India

Krishan

Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Md. Liton Ali

Monu

Ravi Kumar

Vijay

Vinay Kumar

Vishal

All-Rounders

Reza Katoulinezhad

Tejas Maruti Patil

Vijay Malik

The team is high on confidence and heading forward into this season. They would also like to emulate last year’s heroics and win another title for Delhi.

Read More | Top 9 Best Players in Pro Kabaddi League | Know About Your Favorite Kabaddi Player

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport