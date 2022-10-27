Analyzing Bengaluru Bulls Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru Bulls is a Kabaddi team that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. The team is based in Bangalore, Karnataka. The owner of the team is Kosmik Global media. The star-studded team has already impressed everyone with each passing season of the PKL. Bulls is one of the most successful teams in the Pro Kabaddi League. The team always started the first half of the tournament grandly but somehow could not kick on as the season progressed.

Bengaluru Bulls over the Years

Season Position Season 1 Fourth Season 2 Second Season 3 Seventh Season 4 Sixth Season 5 Fourth (in Zone B) Season 6 Champion Season 7 Sixth Season 8 Fifth

Season 1

The team finished fourth in the first season. They had an excellent squad but could not quite finish well in the inaugural season of the PKL. They had advanced to the playoffs stage but could not cross the finishing line.

Season 2

-- Advertisement --

In the second season, the Bulls went two places higher and finished second. Ajay Thakur was the star of the season finishing 3rd as the highest raider. Dharmaraj Chelarathan and Manjeet Chillar had an excellent season and powered Bengaluru toward the final. Despite playing exceedingly well, they could not win the tournament losing the final to U-Mumba.

Season 3

The Bulls had a forgettable third season. After a near-perfect 2nd season, they failed to keep up with the expectations and finished in the 7th position in the points table. They finished with just 14 points in the 14 matches they played.

Season 4

-- Advertisement --

The team finished 6th in this season again failing to qualify for the knockouts. The team played poorly making poor on-field decisions resulting in an early exit.

Season 5

In the fifth season, the teams were divided into 2 groups according to geographical locations. Bengaluru was in Zone B, finishing 4th in the group. They failed to reach the knockouts.

Season 6

-- Advertisement --

The bulls had a breakthrough in season 6 of the PKL. The teams were divided into 2 groups according to geographical locations. Bengaluru topped Zone B and qualified for the playoffs. The Bulls defeated Gujarat Giants in the final to win their maiden title. Pawan Sherawat was the star of the season with the most raid points.

Season 7

Bengaluru finished 6th in the points table in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League. They qualified for the eliminators but could not go further in the tournament.

Season 8

The Bengaluru Bulls finished 5th in the points table and qualified for the eliminators. They again failed to win the big matches and could not go the distance.

-- Advertisement --

Season 9

In the ongoing season of the PKL, the Bulls are looking solid and firmly placed 3rd place in the points table. They have a powerful squad and have all the credentials to win the title in this tournament.

Bengaluru Bulls Squad 2022

Raiders

Vikash Khandola

Bharat

GB More

Lal Manohar Yadav

Harmanjit Singh

Nageshor Tharu

Neeraj Narwal

Defenders

Mahender Singh

Aman

Rajnesh

Rohit Kumar

Saurabh Nandal

Vinod L Naik

Yash Hooda

Sudhakar Kadam

Mayur Kadam

All-Rounders

Sachin Narwal

Rahul Khatik

Vikash Kandola, Bengaluru Bulls captain, was brought for 1.70 crores for season 9. The side is coached by Randhir Sherawat.

Read More | Top 8 Best Kabaddi Shoes | Pick The Best One For Yourself

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport