Analyzing Bengal Warriors Team & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Bengal Warriors is a Kabaddi team that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. The team is owned by the Future Group and their home ground is the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. After performing badly in the initial seasons, the Warriors became champions in 2019.

Bengal Warriors Team Over the Years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Season Position Season 1 Sixth Season 2 Seventh Season 3 Fourth Season 4 Eighth Season 5 First (in Zone B) Season 6 Second (Zone B) Season 7 Champions Season 8 Ninth

Bengal Warriors Team: Season 1

Bengal Warriors finished second last in the inaugural edition of the PKL. With just 24 points in 14 matches, they finished seventh in the points table.

Bengal Warriors Team: Season 2

The Warriors had a poor second season of the PKL. They finished sixth in the points table and could not qualify for the playoffs. They finished with 27 points in 14 matches.

Bengal Warriors Team: Season 3



Bengal had a decent 3rd season. They managed to qualify for the playoffs as they finished fourth in the group stages. They were thrashed by U Mumba in the semifinals with a score of 41-29.

Bengal Warriors Team: Season 4

The Bengal team had a season to forget in the fourth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The team just could not get going and finished last managing just 26 points in the season.

Season 5

In the fifth season, the teams were divided into 2 groups according to geographical locations. They topped Zone B and directly qualified for the semifinals. The team lost to Patna Pirates in the preliminary final. Surjeet Singh scored the highest 5s in the tournament (9).

Season 6

Bengal finished second in Zone B and qualified for the Eliminators. But they lost to Dabang Delhi in the eliminator. Maninder Singh had a great season as he finished with 206 raid points in 22 matches.

Season 7

Bengal finally managed to win the trophy after qualifying for playoffs in the previous two seasons. They finished second in the group stages. They beat U Mumba in the semis and Dabbang Delhi in the finals to clinch their maiden title. Maninder Singh was the best raider and Baldev Singh was the best defender.

Season 8

Warriors finished ninth in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They played very poorly throughout the season with Maninder again being the lone fighter in the lineup.

Season 9

In the ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengal is at the tenth position (as of 1 November 2022). They quickly need to win some matches to stay in the race for playoffs.

Bengal Warriors Squad 2022

Raiders

Shrikant Jadhav

Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi

Maninder Singh

R Guhan India

Suyog Baban Gaikar

Parshant Kumar

Akash Pikalmunde

Defenders

Girish Maruti Ernak

Amit Sheoran India

Parveen Satpal India

Shubham Shinde

Soleiman Pahlevani

Surender Nada India

Sakthivel R India

Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje

All-Rounders

Deepak Hooda

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre

Rohit India

Ashish Kumar (Sangwan)

Balaji D

Vinod Kumar

Manoj Gowda. K

Bengal start to play consistently before it gets too late. They have a balanced squad with lots of raiders, defenders as well as all rounders. If they play consistently, they could be unstoppable.

