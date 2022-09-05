Monday, September 5, 2022
Union Minister Amit Shah's vision for Ahmedabad, Says – 'The City Will Soon Become World's Biggest Sports City'

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Amit Shah: Ahmedabad Will Soon Become World’s Biggest Sports City- KreedOn
Image Source- Business Standard
Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah unveiled the mascot and anthem for the 36th National Games at the EKA Arena, TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. At event, he also announced that the city of Ahmedabad would soon be transformed into the biggest sports city in the world. 

Mr. Shah addressed over 10,000 people at this event and said-

Ten years ago, when Modiji was the chief minister here, he started the Khel Mahakumbh. At that time Gujarat was nowhere in sports on the global map.

“Now, we have the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, and very soon we will have the world’s biggest sports city too,” 

At the event, the Union Minister was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, and many other dignitaries. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, India’s biggest sports extravaganza will take place in six cities of Gujarat, from September 29 to October 12, 2022.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said-

“There was a time when Gujarati people were mostly seen as businessmen only. However, 11 years ago, PM Modi started Khel Mahakumbh and that event has become so big that as many as 55 lakh youngsters took part in this edition. We even offered a whopping ₹29 crore as prize money to all the winners,”

On the other hand, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur shared his happiness over the 36th National Games taking place in Gujarat and mentioned that this is going to be one of the biggest and grandest events ever.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur stated-

“Normally, it takes years to organize an event at such a large scale, but Gujarat did this in less than three months. It is all thanks to the efforts of the CM, with IOA supporting our initiative in a big way. Over 12,000 athletes, officials, and support stage will enjoy not only the sporting extravaganza but also the garba here”

In the event, the Khel Mahakumbh winners, including the top three schools, districts, and municipal corporations of the state, were felicitated before the launch of the mascot.

Fantasy sports in India | KreedOnRead More | The Evolution of Fantasy Sports In India

Nidhi Singh
