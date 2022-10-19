The Gold in the 2018 Asian Games is the most memorable Amit Panghal relishes

- Advertisement -

The Man Behind the Star

Amit Panghal is already a name in the world boxing fraternity to reckon with. Since 2017, the year Amit won the senior national boxing championship, the 27-year-old boxer from Maina village of Rohtak in Haryana has won laurels in prestigious international competitions consistently, such as silver in World Championship, gold in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games (Birmingham, 2022), and Asian Championship.

But there is an interesting story behind the success. In his childhood, Amit did not have that passion for the game. It was his elder brother Ajay Panghal whose boxing dragged Amit gradually to start training. Ajay was also a professional boxer who was called into a national preparatory camp a couple of times and had to join the Indian army due to financial crises in his family. Ajay took Amit to one of the popular coaches in Haryana, Anil Dhankar. Talking over the phone Ajay said,

“Today I am truly happy to watch Amit establishing himself as one of India’s best boxers.”

Disadvantages turn into advantages

Compared to other boxers, Amit Panghal is short-heighted. His 5-fit 8-inch height used to become one of his major disadvantages, especially when he had to face lanky and taller oppositions. But his childhood coach and elder brother both inspired him by turning the disadvantages into advantages. Ajay remembered,

“We often motivated him by saying that Amit might be short-heighted but due to his short height he has some important qualities. Due to his short height, Amit’s reaction time is faster than others. He can duck superbly, can bring variation in movements on the ring, and has got a highly-impressive punching speed. Both of us often advised him to improve these natural qualities and today whatever success Amit has earned is due to these qualities.”

Amit Panghal: The most memorable is gold in Jakarta

Amit Panghal who has been in the national preparatory camp in Patiala SAI for almost the last month after returning from Birmingham with the gold medal in the 52 kg weight category was not available. His brother disclosed,

“Amit has won so many laurels so far. But the most memorable medal he still enjoys and talks about is winning the gold medal in Jakarta Asian Games in 2018. He defeated the previous Olympics champion boxer in the final.”

The toughest phase of Amit Panghal

Amit Panghal had to overcome difficult times on a couple of occasions. Once he broke his nose in the ring during the bout and was ruled out of the game for two months. But according to his elder brother, the toughest phase Amit had overcome was the four-year lay-off from boxing.

“Our federation was banned. Naturally, no national championship could take place for four years (2012-2016). Amit became mentally very upset. I sent him to Anil Dhankar again in Gurgaon. He used to live there and train under Dhankar sir. Then in 2017, the senior national championship resumed and Amit won the title.” -- Advertisement --

Mission Paris

Despite having won a lot of laurels, Amit Panghal has not yet obtained the taste of an Olympics medal. He was defeated by the Rio Olympics silver medalist in Tokyo Olympics. Ajay informed,

“Now Amit Panghal has the only mission of winning a medal in the Paris Olympics, touching the feat of Vijender Singh who is one of Amit’s favorite boxers.” Vijender won bronze medal in Bejing Olympics.

