Amid divorce rumors of Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik, ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ was announced | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Amid the divorce rumors of the Star Tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik, a new show named ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ was announced on Saturday. The OTT platform, ‘Urduflix’ released the poster of the ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ with the couple’s picture on its official Instagram handle. For the past week, reports of the couple getting divorced were circulated over different social media platforms. Amid the chaotic news of the cross-border and controversial marriage getting shattered, the announcement of the show left the fans in confusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

Fans are speculating if this was a publicity stunt for promoting the show. While others are guessing the show was shot long back and getting released now when the couple is calling it quits.

-- Advertisement --

Sania and Shoaib’s divorce rumors are still unclear as the duo hasn’t made any official statements regarding the same. Shoaib Malik’s bio on Twitter has made things even blurry. The bio of the Pakistani cricketer still reads, ‘Husband to a Superwoman @MirzaSania.’

Read more | Top 10 Famous Table Tennis Players in India

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport