Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterAmid divorce rumors of Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik, ‘The Mirza Malik...

Amid divorce rumors of Sania Mirza & Shoaib Malik, ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ was announced | KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Amid divorce rumors of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ was announced
Image Source: Urduflix
- Advertisement -

Amid the divorce rumors of the Star Tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik, a new show named ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ was announced on Saturday. The OTT platform, ‘Urduflix’ released the poster of the ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ with the couple’s picture on its official Instagram handle. For the past week, reports of the couple getting divorced were circulated over different social media platforms. Amid the chaotic news of the cross-border and controversial marriage getting shattered, the announcement of the show left the fans in confusion.

Fans are speculating if this was a publicity stunt for promoting the show. While others are guessing the show was shot long back and getting released now when the couple is calling it quits.

-- Advertisement --

Sania and Shoaib’s divorce rumors are still unclear as the duo hasn’t made any official statements regarding the same. Shoaib Malik’s bio on Twitter has made things even blurry. The bio of the Pakistani cricketer still reads, ‘Husband to a Superwoman @MirzaSania.’

manika batra table tennis KreedOnRead more | Top 10 Famous Table Tennis Players in India

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleTop 10 Best Badminton Players In The World Ever | Know The Greats of This Sport
Next articleAnalyzing Telugu Titans Team & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Yashaswini Ghorpade wins gold in U19 Mixed Doubles- KreedOn

Yet Another Glory! Yashaswini Ghorpade wins gold in WTT Youth Star...

News
Top 10 Best Cricket Sunglasses- KreedOn

Top 10 Best Cricket Sunglasses | Get a Better View of...

Sports 2.0
Cover

Top 10 players with most ducks in Cricket

Cricket
'Agar unko 1-2 over hi dene hain, fir le kyun rahe hain?': Gavaskar's criticized Team India Ahead of IND vs ENG SF Clash- KreedOn

‘Agar unko 1-2 over hi dene hain, fir le kyun rahe...

KreedOn Banter