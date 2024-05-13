Monday, May 13, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsAman Sehrawat Secures Paris Olympic Quota for India, Deepak Punia Faces Elimination
-- Advertisement --

Aman Sehrawat Secures Paris Olympic Quota for India, Deepak Punia Faces Elimination

Aman Sehrawat Secures Paris Olympic Quota for India, Deepak Punia Faces Elimination | KreedOn
Image Source: thegodofsports.com
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Indian Wrestler, Aman Sehrawat met the lofty expectations by securing the Paris Olympic spot in the men’s freestyle 57kg division. Conversely, Deepak Punia faced elimination from the qualification process after a demoralizing first-round loss at the World Qualifiers in Istanbul last Saturday. Aman, the U23 world champion and reigning senior Asian Championship title holder, was anticipated to deliver a strong performance, and he certainly did not disappoint.

-- Advertisement --

At just 20 years old, Aman Sehrawat, who hones his skills at the Chhatrasal Stadium, dominated all three of his matches, achieving double-digit scores and clinching victory in two bouts through technical superiority. His achievement as the first Indian male wrestler to secure a place in the Paris Games alleviates the concern of a lack of qualification in the men’s category for the country. However, with Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Ravi Dahiya also competing in the 57kg division, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) may hold trials, potentially pitting Aman against him for the coveted Paris ticket.

Deepak Punia, the most seasoned wrestler representing India, launched a swift offensive in the initial period, securing a 3-0 lead. Yet, the momentum shifted as the Chinese competitor executed a double-leg attack, transitioning it into a successful takedown, earning two points. Subsequently, Punia found himself overturned, trailing 4-3. With time dwindling, Punia intensified his efforts, aiming for a crucial two-point maneuver near the mat’s edge. However, the referee attributed only a push-out point. Despite Punia’s persistence, the Chinese maintained the lead on criteria, ultimately sealing Punia’s fate with another decisive takedown.

-- Advertisement --
Top 20 Best Chess Boards | Elevate Your Chess Game with the Best - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 20 Best Chess Boards | Elevate Your Chess Game with the Best

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
Super League Kerala Announces Names of All Six Franchises for Opening Season

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Top 10 Highest Team Totals in T20 World Cup: Setting the Bar High

Kanika Mahtoliya -
It is the ICC T20 World Cup where some of the most thrilling as well as high-scoring cricket matches...
Chess

Three-Player Chess: Reinventing the Strategy Game with a New Dimension

Akshanda Chandel -
Welcome to Three-Player Chess, a cool and fascinating twist on the classic game of strategy and skill. Players are invited to the center...
Athletics

Federation Cup 2024 athletics: Santhosh Kumar clocks personal best to win gold medal in 400m hurdles

Saiman Das -
Santhosh Kumar secured Gold in the men's 400m hurdles during the inaugural day of the National Federation Cup 2024...
Football

Super League Kerala Announces Names of All Six Franchises for Opening Season

Saiman Das -
The inaugural season of the Super League Kerala was officially announced during a press conference held on Sunday, May...
Esports

Free Fire Best Sensitivity Settings for Maximum Performance in 2024: Fine-Tune Your Skills

Kanika Mahtoliya -
In 2024, it is important to understand the correct sense of touch in Free Fire for someone that needs...
Basketball

BFI Announces National Star Basketball League for Men and Women in both 3×3, 5×5 formats

Harshal Barot -
The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) is preparing to introduce two national-level leagues - the National Star Basketball League...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019