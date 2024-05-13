Aman Sehrawat Secures Paris Olympic Quota for India, Deepak Punia Faces Elimination

- Advertisement -

Indian Wrestler, Aman Sehrawat met the lofty expectations by securing the Paris Olympic spot in the men’s freestyle 57kg division. Conversely, Deepak Punia faced elimination from the qualification process after a demoralizing first-round loss at the World Qualifiers in Istanbul last Saturday. Aman, the U23 world champion and reigning senior Asian Championship title holder, was anticipated to deliver a strong performance, and he certainly did not disappoint.

At just 20 years old, Aman Sehrawat, who hones his skills at the Chhatrasal Stadium, dominated all three of his matches, achieving double-digit scores and clinching victory in two bouts through technical superiority. His achievement as the first Indian male wrestler to secure a place in the Paris Games alleviates the concern of a lack of qualification in the men’s category for the country. However, with Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Ravi Dahiya also competing in the 57kg division, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) may hold trials, potentially pitting Aman against him for the coveted Paris ticket.

Deepak Punia, the most seasoned wrestler representing India, launched a swift offensive in the initial period, securing a 3-0 lead. Yet, the momentum shifted as the Chinese competitor executed a double-leg attack, transitioning it into a successful takedown, earning two points. Subsequently, Punia found himself overturned, trailing 4-3. With time dwindling, Punia intensified his efforts, aiming for a crucial two-point maneuver near the mat’s edge. However, the referee attributed only a push-out point. Despite Punia’s persistence, the Chinese maintained the lead on criteria, ultimately sealing Punia’s fate with another decisive takedown.

