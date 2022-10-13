Almas Kabir, the New Kid on the Block from Bengal

- Advertisement -

Meet the newly-born sprinter from India: Almas Kabir

He is Almas Kabir, the 18-year boy from a remote village in the north of West Bengal who already has set exceptional statistics in the field of Indian athletics. Kabir was admitted to Kolkata’s Sports Authority of India (SAI) after having passed the trials in 2019. Then he took part in his first-ever competitive tournaments like the state championship, East Zone meets, and finally in the Youth National meet in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh this year and has been able to make a rare achievement by ensuring a place in the Indian squad for the forthcoming Asian Youth Championship, scheduled to be held in Kuwait from 13th to 16th October.

Kabir who will be taking part in individual 200 meters and 200 meters relay in the Asian Youth Championship has already touched the timing of 21.68 seconds in the Youth national meet this year which was the best in the 2019 Asian Youth Championship. With gold and silver medals in the state athletics meet as well as in the East Zone meet and Youth National Championship in his kitty, Almas Kabir is already being called the future star of Indian sprint after his performance in Youth National Championship.

The Journey of Almas Kabir

Kabir who is presently in the national preparatory camp in Bangalore SAI said over the phone,

“I used to play football when I was studying at Raiganj School. My coach advised me to start running as I was a natural sprinter. I began to practice running. Then in 2019 I appeared for trials at SAI and got admitted. I train under the former national sprint coach Tarun Saha.”

Almas Kabir has an elder brother along with his parents. His father is a farmer and he also works as a pump operator. Kabir revealed,

“I always used to help my father in farming. Even now, when I return home from SAI I go to the field with my father for the cultivation work.” Kabir added some important information from this perspective. He said, “The leg-work in the cultivation field since childhood has naturally developed my strength and endurance.”

Usain Bolt – Almas Kabir Idol

Kabir has two idols. One is Usain Bolt and in India Kabir’s idol is Amiya Kumar Mullick. Almas Kabir stated,

"Whenever I get free time I watch Bolt's videos, his performances in the competitions, and his training also through YouTube. I try to learn also by watching his training videos. I also wish to obtain an opportunity to talk at least once with Amiya Mullick. I know he had gone to Kingston for training at Racers' Track Club under the legendary coach Glen Mills who also trained Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake."

Ultimate Desire

Kabir’s ultimate desire is obviously to qualify for the finals in Olympics. His other desire is to run 200 meters below 20. But at the same time, Almas Kabir dreams of such fame and financial stability that can prompt him to ask his father not to go to the cultivation field every morning despite all odds and take a rest at home. He stated,

“I will ask my father to take a rest at home whenever athletics will make me settled financially.”

