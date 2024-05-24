Preetismita Bhoi: Rising Star from Odisha Shatters World Record in Weightlifting

Preetismita Bhoi, the 15-year-old weightlifting prodigy from India, has been one of the sensations in the world of sports. She has not only captured attention with her sensational acts but also emerged as the upcoming star in the challenging field of weightlifting.

Preetismita hails from the rural tribal community of Marlaba in the Gajapati district of Odisha. She moved to Bhubaneshwar at a young age in search of better livelihood opportunities. She manages the studies at Kendriya Vidyalaya and her training at the sub-centre.

-- Advertisement --

Preetismita Bhoi’s Training Regimen

Preetismita Bhoi regularly trains at the sub-centre for weightlifting in Dhenkanal, Odisha, under the guidance and training of Gopal Das.

Performance and Achievements

𝐎𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐆𝐢𝐫𝐥 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐈𝐖𝐅 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬



Congratulations to Preetismita Bhoi from #Odisha Weightlifting HPC- Dhenkanal center, for her phenomenal performance at the 2024 IWF World Youth… pic.twitter.com/TXxDsAiUXF — Vineel Krishna (@rvineel_krishna) May 23, 2024

Indian weightlifter Preetismita Bhoi created history in the 2024 IWF World Youth Championships in Lima on May 23, winning the gold medal after creating a world record in the Women’s 40kg Clean & Jerk. This was the first time any Indian lifter has achieved this feat at the youth level. Jyoshna Sabar added the silver in the same weight class.

-- Advertisement --

Preetismita, in the 40kg weight class, created a new world record with a lift of 57 kg in the snatch and 76 kg in the clean & jerk for a total of 133 kg. She improved the previous world record by one kg in the clean & jerk category. Jyoshna won the silver with a lift of 69 kg in the clean & jerk, while Turkey’s Fatma Sena Kolcak won the bronze with a lift of 65 kg.

Previously, she won the best lifter (40kg) at the Khelo India Youth, Junior and Senior National Ranking Women’s Weightlifting Tournament. The tournament was held in Patna in 2023.

She has also won a bronze medal at the National Weightlifting Championships 2022-2023 in Nagarcoil, Tamil Nadu.

Inspirational Message by Preetismita

Following the attainment of the world record, she thanked all her coaches, family, and the Indian Weightlifting Federation. She hopes that through her achievement, other promising talents would also be inspired and strive to reach their goals with persistence and hard work.

-- Advertisement --

Preetismita Bhoi said that:

“I am honoured and thrilled to have set a new world record. This is a dream come true and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my coaches, family, and the Indian Weightlifting Federation. I hope this inspires others to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work.”

India Weightlifting Federation President Sahdev Yadav was overwhelmed with joy on Preetismita’s win and saluted her unwavering dedication and extensive hours of training, calling her a beacon of inspiration to others.

Sahdev Yadav said:

“Her record is the result of her unwavering commitment and hours of training. We have some talented weightlifters, and it is good to see them impress at the world level. She is a role model for aspiring weightlifters”

Preetismita Bhoi’s Journey

The new feat by Preetismita Bhoi goes on to tell of the determination of her, support from the coaches, and the Indian Weightlifting Federation. Achieving it at such a young age makes Preetismita Bhoi an inspiration to many and also classifies her as a hopeful athlete for the success of India in the sport of weightlifting.

Future Goals of Preetismita Bhoi

All of her recent accomplishments has been an important part of her preparation for the upcoming Youth Olympics and Commonwealth Games. She hopes to continue setting new records and inspires fellow athletes in her sport.

Also Read | Top 17 Best Weightlifting Shoes To Buy Today | Enhance Your Stability While Lifting Heavy Weights

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)