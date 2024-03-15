All England Open: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen; Satwik-Chirag and PV Sindhu Eliminated

- Advertisement -

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen delivered a stunning upset by defeating world number 3, Anders Antonsen, in the pre-quarterfinals of the All-England Open Badminton Championships.

-- Advertisement --

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu faced disappointment with a loss against top seed And Se Young in the women’s singles Round of 16 clash of All England Open Badminton Championships., and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were unable to secure a win in their men’s doubles fixture against Indonesia’s Bagas Maulana and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.

-- Advertisement --

Despite having lost to Antonsen in their previous encounters, Lakshya Sen showcased a remarkable comeback. He dominated the first game but struggled in the second. However, in the deciding game, Lakshya displayed exceptional resilience, rallying from behind to capitalize on Antonsen’s errors, ultimately securing a triumphant victory.

Sindhu’s Wait to Win Against An Se Young continues

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu battled hard but ultimately fell short against the world’s top-ranked player, Young. Young’s exceptional control and defensive skills posed a significant challenge for Sindhu throughout the match. Employing a mix of pace variations and impressive shots, Young managed to outplay Sindhu for the seventh time in their encounters.

Sindhu started the game with a promising 4-1 lead, but Young gradually found her rhythm and slowed down the pace of the rallies. Exploiting Sindhu’s errors, Young patiently waited for opportunities to capitalize on misplaced shots. Despite a spirited fight from Sindhu, she struggled to maintain consistency, allowing Young to build a 15-11 lead after the mid-game interval.

-- Advertisement --

Although Sindhu displayed resilience and managed to narrow the gap to 16–17, Young maintained her composure and extended her lead to 20–16. Sindhu made a valiant attempt to stage a comeback, reducing the deficit to 19-20 with a well-executed smash. However, a crucial misjudgment on a shot from Young at the backline cost Sindhu the opening game, giving Young the advantage.

In men’s doubles, Satwik and Chirag lost 16-21, 15-21, to Fikri and Maulana. In women’s doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 21-11, 11-21, 11-21 to Zhang Shu and Zheng Yu after winning the first game.

Read More | Top 8 Yonex Badminton Rackets | Experience Precision and Power