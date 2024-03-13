Wednesday, March 13, 2024
All England Open: HS Prannoy Suffers 1st Round Exit, PV Sindhu Advances to R16

PV Sindhu advances to Round of 16 of All England Open | KreedOn
Image Source - The Indian Express
By Sumit Malgotra
On the first day of the All England Open, there was a big surprise as HS Prannoy, ranked 8th in the world and seeded seventh, lost in the first round to Su Li Yang, who is ranked 32nd in the world. Prannoy won the first game but then lost the next two, and Li Yang won the match. It was their first meeting in a BWF World Tour event. Despite Prannoy’s efforts to catch up in the second game, Li Yang’s strong net play and ability to keep long rallies going helped him win.

In the final game, Li Yang evened the score at 2-2 with a strong shot. This shifted momentum, leading to Prannoy falling behind at 5-11. From then on, Prannoy struggled to keep up with Li Yang’s tricky play, eventually losing the match. This marks Prannoy’s fourth first-round exit in 2024. His last notable performance was reaching the semifinals at the India Open in January. In another match, Kidambi Srikanth lost to world no.1 Víktor Axelsen in straight sets, mainly due to too many mistakes.

PV Sindhu Progresses to the R19 of All England Open

PV Sindhu ranked 11th in the world, smoothly advanced to the next round in the women’s singles. Her German opponent, Yvonne Li, ranked 26th, retired due to injury after Sindhu won the first game 21-10. Next, Sindhu, a 28-year-old two-time Olympic medalist, will play against An Se Young, who holds the top spot in the world rankings. An Se Young recently won her second World Tour title of the year at the French Open.

Sindhu hasn’t won against the Korean player since 2019, losing straight games in their last six matches. She returned to the BWF World Tour last week after a knee injury but lost in the third round of the French Open. Her last Tour title was in 2022. Aakarshi Kashyap also faced defeat, marking her fourth consecutive early exit in major events. In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in the opening round to Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti.

