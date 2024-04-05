Friday, April 5, 2024
‘Akshay Kumar Yadav’: Mumbai Indians’ Special Welcome for Suryakumar’s Grand Homecoming

'Akshay Kumar Yadav': Mumbai Indians' Special Welcome for Suryakumar's Grand Homecoming
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Enthusiasm among fans of the Mumbai Indians (MI) has surged with the news of Suryakumar Yadav’s return to the team. Ahead of SKY’s comeback, the team’s official social media channels shared a unique video featuring his teammates providing their insights on the talented batsman. Surya was sidelined for the initial three IPL matches due to clearance delays from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following his groin surgery in January to address a sports hernia. However, reports on April 3 indicated that SKY had received clearance from the NCA and could potentially participate in the match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, April 7. Furthermore, the Indian cricketer is expected to rejoin the MI squad on Friday, April 5.

Prior to SKY’s return, Mumbai Indians posted a comical video on their social media platform. In the video, they queried four inexperienced players about the identity of the upcoming arrival at the MI camp. Each of them humorously described Surya in their unique manner.

Having suffered defeats in all three matches, the Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, have encountered a disappointing commencement to the 2024 IPL campaign. Despite this challenging start, the team, having clinched the title five times previously, is familiar with such situations and possesses the potential to bounce back and secure a spot in the playoffs.

