Akash Madhwal Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Who is Akash Madhwal?

Akash Madhwal, born on November 25, 1993, is a cricketer from India. He is famous for his unique bowling style, where he can make the ball skid and rip through quickly due to his fast arm action. Interestingly, he lives in the same area in Uttarakhand as the Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, making them close neighbors.

In a match against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 24, 2023, Akash had an outstanding performance. He took five wickets while giving away only five runs. This remarkable feat earned him the title for the best bowling figure by a player who hasn’t represented the national team in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Additionally, he was awarded Player of the Match for his exceptional contribution.

Education of Akash Madhwal

He was born in Roorkee, a city in Uttarakhand, India. His family originally came from Dungra village in the Almora district of Uttarakhand. They settled in Roorkee about 30 years ago because his father, Ghana, served in the Indian Army‘s MES wing there.

Akash Madhwal attended Roorkee Public Senior Secondary School for his primary and secondary education in Uttarakhand. In 2016, he graduated from the College of Engineering at Roorkee with a degree in civil engineering.

Family Information of Akash Madhwal

Madhwal’s dad, Ghana Nand, served in the Military Engineering Services wing of the Indian Army. They lived in Roorkee because that’s where his dad was posted. Sadly, his dad passed away in 2010 at the age of 57. Madhwal’s mom, Asha, takes care of the family at home.

Madhwal has a brother named Ashish, and they both enjoyed playing cricket together when they were younger. Madhwal was not only good at sports but also excelled in his studies. He graduated with a B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from the College of Engineering in Roorkee.

Instead of pursuing a career in engineering, Madhwal decided to focus on cricket. He made his debut in first-class cricket for Uttarakhand in 2019. So far, he has played 10 first-class and 17 List-A matches for his state team. Madhwal made his debut in the Indian Premier League in 2023 season, playing against the Punjab Kings.

Cricket Career

He decided to stop working as an engineer and started playing cricket. While he was playing with tennis balls in Uttarakhand, he practiced a lot to get really good at bowling Yorkers. He got a chance to try out for the Uttarakhand Cricket Association in 2018, and that’s when he started playing competitive cricket at the age of 24.

In 2019, Wasim Jaffer, who used to be a famous Indian cricketer and was coaching in Uttarakhand, noticed him and suggested practicing with the red ball. He joined the Uttarakhand state team and improved his skills even more under the guidance of Manish Jha.

He played his first Twenty20 match in November 2019, his first-class match in December 2019, and his List A match in February 2021, all for Uttarakhand. In 2023, he became the captain of the Uttarakhand team for T20 matches.

IPL Career

Akash Madhwal initially joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as a net bowler for the 2021 Indian Premier League. Later, the Mumbai Indians recruited him as a backup player for the 2022 season, but he didn’t get to play any matches due to an injury to another player.

In 2023, his big break finally came with the Mumbai Indians. Despite a challenging start, he proved himself as a reliable bowler, often likened to Jasprit Bumrah for his skill in bowling yorkers. He became a key player for the Mumbai Indians, especially in the absence of injured players like Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah.

His impact was felt in crucial matches, helping the Mumbai Indians secure a place in the playoffs. Notably, he delivered a remarkable performance in one match, taking five wickets while conceding only five runs, setting a new record for the most economical five-wicket haul in IPL history by an uncapped player. His contributions were instrumental in the Mumbai Indians reaching Qualifier 2 and keeping their hopes alive for a spot in the IPL final.

Stats of Akash Madhwal

FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w FC 12 18 1170 669 14 3/33 5/65 47.78 3.43 83.5 0 0 0 List A 22 22 987 847 25 3/57 3/57 33.88 5.14 39.4 0 0 0 T20s 36 36 708 977 41 5/5 5/5 23.82 8.27 17.2 2 1

Interesting facts about Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal, an emerging medium-fast bowler from India, made his domestic debut in 2019 and stepped into the IPL arena in 2023 against Punjab Kings.

He gained recognition by taking five wickets while giving away just five runs in his 3.3 overs spell, securing the position as the second-best bowler in IPL history, right after Anil Kumble

Born in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Akash resides in the same neighborhood as Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant

Girlfriend of Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal hasn’t been seen going out with anyone in public, showing that he’s keeping his personal life private.

Net Worth of Akash Madhwal

When it comes to Akash Madhwal’s net worth, he has made a lot from playing cricket and doing endorsements for brands. According to sportsunfold, he’s worth about $2 million, which is roughly 14.8 crore in Indian rupees. Each month, he makes around Rs 20 lakh from different places. Apart from playing cricket, Akash Madhwal has also started working with different brands to promote their products. Because he’s well-known as a cricketer, many big brands want to work with him. By teaming up with these brands, Akash Madhwal has earned a lot of money from endorsement deals, which has boosted his income and overall wealth.

Name Akash Madhwal Net Worth $2 million Net Worth in Rupees 14.8 crore Monthly Income 20 lakh

IPL salary

Let’s talk about Akash Madhwal’s time in the IPL. He’s been part of many teams in the league. His great play has helped him earn a lot of money. Here’s a table showing how much he’s earned from each team he’s been on in the IPL.

Source Salary Mumbai Indians 20 lakhs Mumbai Indians 20 lakhs

Akash Madhwal Social Media

Instagram

