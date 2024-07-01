Monday, July 1, 2024
‘Aim is to win a medal, it’s not impossible to achieve’: PV Sindhu Prior to Paris Olympics

‘Aim is to win a medal, it’s not impossible to achieve’: PV Sindhu Prior to Paris Olympics | KreedOn
Image Credits: Deccan Chronicle
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
With the Paris Olympics approaching in less than a month, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist in badminton, is fully committed to securing her chance for a third consecutive medal.

Having secured a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu stands as the sole Indian woman to achieve this dual Olympic success. Sindhu’s current aim is to claim a third consecutive Olympic medal, a formidable challenge given her current ranking of 12th in the BWF World Rankings, having dropped out of the top ten.

Sindhu Said That

“You have to play every player differently. I think the strategy is going to be very different for each player. With Chen Yufei, it’s going to be different. With An Se Young, it’s going to be different. It also obviously depends on the draws, how, with whom are you going to play and accordingly decide how to play and obviously discuss with the coach.”

“But, of course, looking forward to the Olympics, my aim obviously would be to get a medal. I am hoping for the best.”

Sindhu acknowledges the competitive landscape dominated by prominent Asian shuttlers such as An Se Young, Chen Yuifei, Tai Tzu Ying, and Spain’s Carolina Marin, who defeated her for the gold medal at the Rio Olympics. Despite this challenge, Sindhu remains a seasoned competitor, well-versed in navigating high-profile events like the Olympics.

Following a stress fracture in her left ankle at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the former World No. 2 has been striving to regain her peak form. Her most recent victory on the BWF World Tour was reportedly at the 2022 Singapore Open. However, she has since struggled to overcome top-ranked opponents. Notably, she has a 7-0 losing record against World No. 1 An Se Young, with her latest defeat occurring at the All England Open. Similarly, she has not defeated Marin since 2018.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

